LIBERTY — One night after sweeping Sayre, Athens’ volleyball squad found itself on the opposite side of that equation as North Penn/Liberty blanked the Lady Wildcats 3-0 in a Northern Tier League match.
The Lady Mountaineers won the sets by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-5.
“Fantastic reality check for us tonight,” said Athens Coach Heather Hanson. “NPL is an exceptional team and it was great for the girls to play against them and experience where we need to be if we want to go to the next level.
“For me as a coach it was a great reality check on areas I need to work on so we are ready for the games ahead.”
Taylor Field led Athens’ defense with 15 digs; Haley Barry added 10 digs; and Cassidy Stackpole had nine digs. Leah Liechty managed three kills and a block; Jenny Ryan packaged seven digs, two kills and a block; Kayleigh Miller had six assists; and Kylie Jayne had two kills for the Lady Wildcats.
Athens will host Wellsboro at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.
