ATHENS — Junior High Basketball just ended the third week of March. The Junior High Basketball season got off to a delayed start with many cancelled days the first few weeks making preseason preparation particularly challenging.
Athens “A” boys
The boys first game was an overtime loss at Troy. After that game, the young Wildcats never looked back and ran through the league the next 11 games, including avenging the loss to Troy at home with a convincing win.
Troy lost its last game to Towanda, giving Athens sole possession of first place in the league.
The junior Wildcats outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points per game with a well balanced offense and aggressive defense.
The “A” team was led by the physical tandem of Kolsen Keathley and Xavier Watson who combined to average 25 points per game (15 and 10 points per game respectively).
Troy Rosenbloom averaged over six points, and the rest of the eighth graders — Jace Babcock, Eli Benniger Jones, Peter Jones, Jack Cheresnowsky and Noah Hobday — were all consistent scorers. Seventh graders Nick Grazul saw considerable time at point guard and James Friend rounded out the “A” team.
Keathley had the high game of the season with 27 points.
Athens “B” boys
The “B” team, primarily made up of seventh grade players, had a great season as well. Seventh graders Eli Hobday, Charon Venkataswamy, Adam Kemp, Talon Baglini, Alex Thompson and Brodie “Texas” Walker all regularly put the ball in the basket, outscoring the opposing teams by 12 points per game.
The “B” team won all but three close games, and the three losses were against teams that played the same players as in the “A” game. The seventh graders will reload the Athens “A” team next year and make another run at the league title.
