We knew some time ago that New York State was adjusting the break points in high school football and that it would cause a change in Section IV’s classifications.
I wasn’t expecting the complete overhaul we’ll be seeing next season.
As of today, we have four teams in Class AA and three teams in both Class A and Class B.
That leaves 23 teams, as evenly divided as possible, between Class C and Class D.
The classes with the largest schools will have to figure out how to set their divisions. Right now, the Class A and Class AA teams are in one division and Class B has eight teams in another division.
Elmira, Corning, Ithaca and Horseheads are in Class AA. Binghamton, Vestal and Union-Endicott are in Class A with Maine-Endwell, Johnson City and Owego in Class B.
It would stand to reason that, with every one of the teams in Classes AA, A and B already in the Section IV playoffs, the most obvious split would be to have Binghamton move up to play with the AA teams and put the other five in Division II.
Now it gets interesting.
With Norwich, Oneonta, Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley and Waverly all going to Class C, the section will need two divisions
Often they go by geography. That would put Dryden, Spencer-Van Etten Candor, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour, Waverly and Whitney Point in one division. The question becomes whether the other teams: Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley; Norwich; Oneonta; Susquehanna Valley; and Windsor in the other division or slide one of those — CF, CV and SV are the most likely — over with the IAC five.
What’s that you’re saying? Wait a minute what division will Newark Valley be in?
Probably the same Class D division that Tioga’s in. Yep, the Cardinals are now a Class D team.
Sidney and Harpursville/Afton also dropped into Class D.
The section just got much more difficult for Tioga to escape.
My guess is that we’re looking at two six-team divisions. I expect Groton, Moravia, Newark Valley and Tioga to be in one division. For the sake of argumemt, I’ll pencil in Greene and Harpursville/Afton into those spots. Both have been in Tioga’s division in past years when they’ve been in Class D, so that makes sense.
That would leave Bainbridge-Guilford, Delhi, Deposit/Hancock, Sidney, Unatego/Franklin and Waltn. for the other division.
In recent years, Section IV’s Class B was one of the, if not THE toughest in the state.
Now, it’s Class D. Any time you put Greene, Newark Valley, Sidney, Tioga and Walton in the same class, you’re gojng to have to battle to get out.
