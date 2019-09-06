Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Sidney
Players to watch
SVEC: QB Matt Byrne; RB/WR/SB James Sutherlin; WR Nash Whitmore; OL/DL Jacob Campolino; OL/DL Phillip Rhodes.
Sidney: 4- WR/DB Liam Matthews; 5- WR/DB Peyton Mosher; 8- QB/OLB Dan Calkins; 9- DE/FB/DL Cameron Chabot; 42- FB/LB Wyatt Kiff; 73- OG/DT Ian Fogerty.
———
Fast facts
SVEC: The Eagles are only in their fourth season in existence. S-VE and Candor have played the game for many years, but the combined team has a short history. The team went back and forth between Byrne and Sutherlin at quarterback last season and are hoping to leave Byrne under center this year so that Sutherlin can do damage from a number of positions.
Sidney: The Warriors have one state title (2006) and has been good the last three years. The Warriors, now a pass first team, lost quarterback Ryan Harris to graduation but returns the top two receivers in Matthews (44-875-14) and Mosher (35-576-7).
———
Last five years
Sidney: 28-20
SVEC: 12-15 (S-VE and Candor joined before the 2016 season)
———
2018 record
SVEC: 4-5.
Sidney: 8-1.
———
Last game: The teams have never played (and there is no evidence of games between Sidney and either S-VE or Candor).
