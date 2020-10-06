CHEMUNG — The Northern Tier League golf title has been decided with one match to go.
In what comes as a surprise to nobody, North Penn/Mansfield will be the NTL champion.
The Tigers have reeled off a 35-0 record. Second-place Wellsboro is at 28-7 with one league match — a maximum six-match swing — to go.
That match will be Wednesday at Tyoga Country Club.
NP/M scored 351 to top Wellsboro’s 356 by just five strokes. Sayre, now 17-18 on the season, was third with a 365, followed by Towanda (7-23) with a 372; Athens (12-23) with a 379; Cowanesque Valley (17-18) with a 388; and Wyalusing (4-31) with a 394.
NP/M may have garnered the big prize on the day, but Cowanesque Valley ’s Joel Heck was low medalist with an 81.
North Penn/Mansfield was led by Andrew Green with an 83 and Custis Craig with an 86. Reece White (90) and Ethan Weiskopff (92) also scored.
Wellsboro was led by Blake and Brock Hamblin with respective scores of 83 and 85. Andrew Merriman (90) and Joseph Doty also scored bot the Green Hornets.
Sayre may have had its best day of the season to date, led by Dylan Seck’s 87 and the 88 by Colton Watkins. Kannon VanDuzer added a 92 and Zach Moore got into the scoring column with a 98.
Will Pitcher paced Towanda with an 82 and Garrett Chapman wound up with an 85. Also scoring for Towanda were Anthony Intorcia with a 90 and Evan Hughes, who had a 115.
Athens had a balanced effort that was paced by Carson Smith’s 87. Evan Cooper, who had a birdie on the Par-4 14th hole, and Carter Jones logged matching 97s and Cameron Sullivan scored with a 98.
Other than Heck, no Cowanesque Valley player broke 100, but Nick Woodruff (95) and Nick Salsman (96) acheived the feat for Wyalusing.
