Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.