WAVERLY — The Waverly boys swim team won every event in swamping undermanned and outgunned Dryden by a score of 140-31 in a dual meet Thursday evening.
The Wolverines were led by senior Mike Atanasoff as he won the 50 freestyle in 21.85 seconds to post the fastest time in the state two weeks into the season. Atanasoff also swam to a second state cut time in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.67, giving him the second fastest time in the state for that event.
The Wolverine relay team of Kaden Wheeler, Max Pan, Ryan Bennett, and Josh Lee won the opening 200 medley relay in 1:56.98 while the team of Jerrell Sackett, Liam Wright, Nick Janzen, and Brandon Clark finished in second with a time of 2:08.01. Oscar Williams won the 200 free with a time of 2:10.25 followed by Dillon Madigan in second and Ryan Clark in third to complete the Wolverine sweep.
Collin Keefer and Liam Wright went 1-2 in the 200 Individual medley with Keefer posting a winning time of 2:26.44.
Backing up Atanasoff’s win in the 50 free were Ryan Bennett in second with a personal best time of 23.83, and Josh Lee in 25.77. Brandon Clark also posted a personal best time of 26.77 in the event.
Gage Streeter won the diving with a score of 212.00 with Jerrell Sackett second with 98 points.
Wheeler won the 100 fly in :58.49 and Nick Janzen finished second with a time of 1:14.13.
Backing up Atanasoff’s win in the 100 free was Ryan Bennett in 54.90. Keefer led a 1,2,3 sweep in the 500 Free with a time of 5:41.51. Oscar Williams finished second in a personal best time of 5:53.39 while Liam Wright was third with a personal best time of 6:13.85.
Bennett, Lee, Keefer, and Atanasoff won the 200 free relay with a winning time of 1:40.28, after which Wheeler, Sackett, and Streeter swept the 100 Backstroke.
Max Pan picked up his second win of the night in the 100 Breaststroke with a winning time of 1:17.35 with Ryan Clark second in 1:22.10. The Wolverines closed out the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 400 free relay as Wheeler, Janzen, Keefer, and Atanasoff won with a time of 3:49.40.
Picking up their first varsity wins were Max Pan as part of the winning medley relay and Nick Janzen in the 400 free relay.
The Wolverines will host Athens next on Monday, Dec. 9 as the meet was moved from today.
