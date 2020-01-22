TROY — Milestones are great accomplishments and nobody reaches one on his own.
That said, Athens’ Aaron Lane got his 1,000th point (and the 1,001st) from his own effort. With just a few minutes left in the first period at Troy Tuesday night, Lane got a steal and took it in for a layup.
After coming up one point shy in Athens’ last game, the senior guard punched through the 1,000-point barrier and kept on going. The result was a 29-point night and a 65-47 win on the road for the Wildcats.
Lane said that the milestone wasn’t on his mind.
“I just wanted to go out there, do my best, and get the win for the team to put us in good position for the showdown.”
For Lane, getting his 1,000th point on a steal and a layup — and doing it in the same gym where his brother Ethan hit the milestone a couple of years ago — were special and fitting.
“It helped a lot because I wasn’t shooting well in warmups,” he said. “It’s extremely special because it was in the same gym. I think it is very fitting. We’ve been putting in the work since we were four years old.”
“It means a lot. It just shows all of the hard work we’ve been putting in during the summer, extra time in the gym, extra time in the weight room ... It’s kind of a relief to get it off my back and not worry about it any more,” he continued. “It lifts the weight off the team so we don’t have to worry about it any more.”
Lane also said it should be an inspiration to Athens’ younger players.
“This shows the younger kids that if you set a goal and you work for it, it’s going to come true no matter what.”
“Aaron’s a hard worker and a great kid and he means a lot to what we do, especially as a person and that’s what this is all about,” said Athens Head Coach Bob Woodward. “He’s a good person and we’re proud of him but I know that he understands that his teammates play a huge part in this.”
Indeed, Lane said that the milestone was a pivotal moment in the game
“It almost seemed like we came out flat and the break after the 1,000th point seemed to swing emotions to the guys.”
It took a little while to begin showing.
Athens was down 28-18 with 2:30 left in the second quarter when it seemed like the Wildcats had seen enough.
J.J. Babcock, with five points, and Lane with 11, scored the last 16 points of the half for a 34-28 lead.
The Wildcats’ defense was the catalyst.
“I think that run when Aaron got some layups and really got going started on the defensive end,” said Woodward. “He got out in the passing planes and Aaron knows that when we play team defense, he’s going to get opportunities to get his hands on the ball and that’s what happened at the end.”
“I feel like the older kids need to take the reins of the younger kids and get things under control so we can actually start doing layups and get shots under out belts,” said Lane.
Early in the third, Troy had its last hurrah. After Athens pushed its lead to 12 points, Troy cut that to five.
Athens netted 10 of the next 13 points on buckets by Lane, Mason Lister, Damian Hudson and Babcock for a 12-point lead the Wildcats would hold with a quarter to play.
Troy got within six again in the fourth, but the Wildcats’ defense again stiffened and Athens scored the last 12 points of the game to end it.
Babcock ended the night with 19 points and joined Troy Pritchard (seven points) in battling Troy’s big man, Mason Imbt. The Wildcats’ inside pair outrebounded Imbt 12-6 through the last three quarters, a big key to the win.
Troy was led by Ty Barrett with 18 points and Ethan VanNoy had 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.