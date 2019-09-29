BLOOMSBURG — Holding Columbia-Montour Vocational Technical School to 119 total yards, Sayre ran for 248 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a 42-0, mercy-rule shortened game Saturday afternoon.
Sayre had the ball five times in the first half and scored on each possession.
Sayre Head Coach Kevin Gorman said that starting off strong was a key.
“Every team we play, we tell them that, ‘if you let a team stick around, they build confidence and that’s not good,’” said Gorman. “I told our guys we have to come out fast and jump on them quick. Then we can start easing off.”
The first Sayre drive was fueled by sophomore quarterback Brayden Horton, who hit Ethan Miller for 18 yards to get in scoring position and connected with Corbin Brown on a 10-yard touchdown pass. Nic Bentley hit the first of six straight PAT kicks and the Redskins led 7-0.
CMVT got a first down on its first series but had to give the ball back.
Sayre took over at its 19-yard line and went the 81 yards on nine plays. The big plays were a 21-yard Brayden Horton run, a 17-yard pass to Pat Casterline, a 10-yard hookup with Miller and a 25-yard pass to Zach Watkins who made two defenders miss and raced in from the score.
Sayre’s next three touchdown drives, all in the second quarter, took a total of 3:15 off the clock.
On the first of the three, Brayden Horton hit Miller with a short pass on the first play, and then raced 47 yards down the left side for a touchdown.
After getting the ball back on a punt — at that point, Sayre had allowed just three first downs and would end up allowing five for the half — Sayre covered 84 yards in four plays. After a short gain on first down, Brayden Horton hit Watkins for 35 yards on the final pass play of the game for the Redskins. That was followed by a 20-yard run by Isaiah Firestine and a 27-yard touchdown run by Jacob Bennett.
Sayre’s final drive of the half was all on the ground. Firestine started it off with an 18-yard run. After Bennett took the ball down to the CMVT 3-yard line with a 16-yard run, Firestine finished it off.
CMVT hit a big pass play near the end of the half in order to avoid the mercy rule kicking in, but Dylan Watkins picked off a Rams pass on the last play of the half.
In the second half, it was reserve city for the Redskins, who had reserves in the game at times in the second quarter.
After punting twice, Sayre pinned the Rams deep in their end. A 30-yard punt and a 12-yard return set Sayre up at the Rams’ 26-yard line. Hard running by Zack Garrity, Lucas Horton and Glenn Romberger put the ball at the Rams’ 4-yard line and Garrity pounded it in from there. Bentley’s sixth PAT kick was good and that was that.
One of the big keys was keeping Mekhi Mundrick under wraps. A 240-pound back breaking free at the line could pose a problem for any defense. Sayre limited Mundrick, who averaged just under 100 yards per game, to 60 with 37 of those in the second half.
“Mundrick is a big kid and we told our guys, ‘We don’t have the biggest linebackers, but if we hit him low, we’ll be fine,’” said Gorman. “That’s what they did. They stuffed the run up the middle. We want them to run sideline to sideline rather than up the gut. Our speed is what our defense really is. I thought our defense did a really nice job. They took to the game plan and executed it well.”
In the end, the Redskins defense held CMVT to 87 yards on the ground and most of the Rams’ 58 passing yards came on a rather miraculous 32-yard catch by Kaleb Sitler near the end of the first half.
Sayre’s offense also didn’t have anyone put up big numbers principally because eight different guys shared the rock. Brayden Horton led that group with 75 yards on the back of his 47-yard TD jaunt. Watkins had two catches for 60 yards and a score.
Sayre will travel to Canton at 7 p.m. Friday night. There are no Northern Tier League ramifications riding on the nonleague game, but the impact on the District IV playoff picture could be huge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.