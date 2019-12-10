WAVERLY — The homestanding Wolverines got off to a bit of a slow start, but Big Mo jumped on Waverly’s bandwagon right before halftime. In the end, the Wolverines were able to pull away after the break for a 74-52 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win Tuesday night.
Waverly pulled away from a late-first-quarter tie and took a 16-11 lead after one. Waverly had a hard time getting more distance n the second quarter but led 35-27 with four seconds left in the half. One quick pass to Scott Woodring — all alone on the right sideline near mid court — and one quick shot toward the basklet resulted in a half-court buzzer beater and an 11-point Waverly lead at the break.
“We got some momentum with that shot right before the half,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson, who was still concerned about his squad. “I was a little concerned because we didn’t play well at Newark Valley (Friday night) in the third quarter. (Tuesday) We started well in the third quarter and played a solid second half.”
The Wolverines weren’t about to repeat that on this night. A play set up for Jalen McCarty worked to perfection and the Wolverines were up 14. That was still the margin heading into the final eight minutes.
Notre Dame stayed with Waverly as long as it did on three-pointers — mostly the six Adam Ward nailed in a 24-point night. Notre Dame hit 11 three-pointers on the night, but they didn’t fall as easily in the second half.
Woodring led Waverly with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Caden Hollywood added 11 points and three assists; Aidan Westbrook contributed seven points and four boards; Ryan Lambert had nine points; Joe Tomasso netted four assists and three steals; and McCarty finished with five points and three steals.
Waverly will travel to Watkins Glen Saturday for a 7:45 p.m. date with the Senecas.
JV: Waverly won the JV game 78-32.
Davis Croft had 18 points and Nalen Carling added 16 points.
Spencer-Van Etten 70, Odessa-Montour 55
SPENCER — S-VE got off to a slow start but still led 12-8 after a quarter and 27-20 at the half.
After the break, though, the Panthers warmed up a bit and pulled away for the 15-point IAC win.
Blane Whitmarsh was solid from the field all night but hit all nine of his free throws in the second half on the way to a 16-point half and a 23-point night. Marcus Brock had eight of his 12 points in the first half with seven total rebounds, and James Sutherlin had seven rebounds, six steals and all 17 of his points after halftime for the Panthers. Matt Byrne packaged six rebounds, five assists and two blocks
Paden Grover led O-M with 17 points. Jared Rumsey added 11 points and Preston Harris had 10 points for the Indians.
S-VE will visit Edison on Friday.
