Candor girls basketball defeat Tioga

CANDOR — The Candor Indians rained down a barrage of three point shots in a high scoring 59-54 victory over the Tioga Tigers Tuesday night
Candor jumped out to a quick 10-4 lead forcing Tioga to call a timeout. The Tigers woke up after a much needed stoppage, going on a 12-0 run. Leading the first quarter surge was Gioranna Rossi and Olivia Ayres. The pair combined for 11 points in the first quarter, as the Tigers led 16-15 after the first frame of action.
“It was quite obvious that we were not ready to play” Tioga head coach Joe Robinson said. “I think we showed a lot of good things after the initial stoppage, but it was hard to slow down the Candor offense.”
The Tigers picked up right where they left off in the first quarter. Tioga forced multiple turnovers extending its lead to 25-17. Candor called timeout, and in a similar fashion to Tioga in the first quarter, came alive after the stoppage. The Indians made three straight three point shots retaking a 33-28 lead.
Jennah Kareem was the catalyst on offense for the Indians. Kareem was responsible for two of the three straight three point shots in the second quarter and finished the first half with 14 points.
“The last time we played Candor, they did not have Kareem” Robinson said. “We didn’t do a good enough job closing her down and she made us pay with some impressive shooting.”
Candor kept its foot on the pedal in the second half, extending the lead to 42-31. Tioga called timeout in an attempt to cool off the red hot Candor offense, but it was to no avail. The Tigers failed to create quality scoring chances, trailing 50-39 entering the fourth quarter.
The Tigers found a way to claw their way back in the fourth quarter. Tioga showed no signs of quitting, only allowing nine points the entire quarter. Unfortunatley, it was too little too late as the Tigers couldn’t come all the way back falling 59-54.
Rossi had a standout performance for Tioga, finishing the game with 15 points. Ayres was not far behind finishing with 12 points. Their efforts were not enough to compete with the two-headed Candor offense of Kareem and Braelyn Hornick. Kareem finished with 21 points, and Hornick finished with 23.
Tioga is back in action Friday, Jan. 28, hosting Newfield at 7 p.m.
Athens 58, Wyalusing 37
ATHENS — Athens ran out to a 10-point first-quarter lead Tuesday night and rolled on from there to a 58-37 win.
Megan Collins provided some early spark with two three-pointers in each of the first and second quarters. Kayleigh Miller and Caydence Macik picked up the pace in the third quarter by netting eight and seven points, respectively.
Miller finished with 16 points, three assists and three steals for Athens, Collins ended her night with 15 points and Macik wound up with 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
Also for Athens, Kassidy Peterson had seven boards, seven points and two blocks, and Avery Priester handed out five assists.
Olivia Leichliter led Wyalusing with 14 points and Callie Bennett had nine points.
