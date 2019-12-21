WAVERLY — Waverly’s 10-day layoff showed early Friday night as Tioga took a 12-11 lead after the first quarter.
Then the Wolverines righted their ship and rolled to a 62-26 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win.
Waverly held Tioga to a single second-period point and put 24 on the board for a 35-13 halftime lead. They were not seriously challenged after halftime.
“We were wearing the rust away pretty slowly in the first quarter. Guys get out of sorts when you break their routine,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson, who has been under the weather of late. “The last three quarters we played a pretty good ball game.”
Scott Woodring and Jalen McCarty were the driving forces behind the win. Woodring had 18 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and four blocks. McCarty added 13 points; Aidan Westbrook netted seven points and had eight boards; Peyton Bowen finished with eight points and six rebounds; and Caden Hollywood had five points and three assists.
Sam Taylor netted eight points to lead Tioga and Ethan Perry added seven points.
Waverly will host Edison on Monday. Tioga will be off until Jan. 3 when the Tigers will host Northeast Bradford.
JV: Waverly won the JV game 61-31.
Liam Traub and Brady Blauvelt had 12 points each for Waverly.
Candor 63, Spencer-Van Etten 58
SPENCER — One bad quarter was the difference in the Panthers’ IAC loss to Candor.
The Indians were up 18-14 through a quarter, but the difference in the game was holding S-VE to three points in the second period and putting 17 more points on the board for a 35-17 halftime lead.
S-VE battled back throughout the second half and Candor hit just three of 14 fourth-quarter free throws, but the halftime hole was just too big to escape despite outscoring Candor 40-29.
James Sutherlin led the way for S-VE with 19 points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds. Matthew Merrick added 17 points with 14 in the second half; Marcus Brock had 13 points with 10 in the second half; and Mathew Byrne had six points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Alex Doucett led Candor with 20 points including 13 in the first half. Marcue Rypkema had 11 points for the Indians and Dan Thomas finished with 10 points.
S-VE will host Lansing on Dec. 30.
