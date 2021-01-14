WAVERLY — Entries are rolling into the office at Valley Bowling Center as the Morning Times Doubles Shootout gets ready to roll once again.
The handicap tournament will begin on Saturday, Jan. 23 with qualifying times set for 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Qualifying will continue on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The second weekend of qualifying is on Saturday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 31 with the same squad times as the weekend before.
Two qualifying rounds are required for each entry, but teams can sign up until the 2 p.m. squad on Sunday, Jan. 31, but squad size is limited so signing up early will increase a team’s odds of getting the qualifying day(s) and times of its choosing. After that time the tournament is set.
If 128 or more teams sign up, the top 128 teams after qualifying will compete head-to-head. If the number of teams entered is between 96 and 127, the top 96 will advance with the top 32 getting first-round byes. If the tournament has between 84 and 95 teams the highest losing teams from the first head-to-head round will advance with the top 32 getting a bye to ensure an even 64 teams for the next round. If the tourney gets between 65 and 83 entries the top 64 will advance with no byes.
Teams may be mixed, ladies or men’s and will be certified by the USBC. The maximum average for teams is 430 and handicap will be 90 percent of the difference between the team’s average and 430. The average used for each bowler will be the highest USBC certified 2019-2020 average unless the USBC certified 2020-2021 average is above 10 pins higher as of Jan. 17, 2021. A scratch average of 215 will be used for any bowler who doesn’t have an average.
The top prize is $2,000 based on 128 entries. The entry fee is $38 per team and the bowling cost is $9 per bowler per round.
To sign up, stop in at Valley Bowling Center, 13 N. Chemung St. in Waverly or call (607)-565-9946.
