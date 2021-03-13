HERSHEY — Frustrating.
That is the only word that can be used to describe the 113-pound PIAA Class AA State Championship match for Athens junior Gavin Bradley.
Wyoming Area sophomore Jaden Pepe had a game plan heading into his finals match with Bradley and it paid off for him.
Pepe slowed everything down. He kept Bradley in tie ups and took advantage of a rare shot to take down the Athens grappler on his way to a 3-2 victory at the Giant Center on Friday night.
“I’m not going to make excuses, the kid won the match. He wrestled within the rules. He won the match,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said.
From the opening whistle, Pepe was clearly looking to slow down the usual rapid-fire style offense of Bradley.
Pepe went under hooks early on, trying to jack Bradley up but the Athens grappler was able to fight off any attack from that position.
From that point on it was all about controlling Bradley’s elbows for Pepe.
Pepe kept control of the ties and then with 20 seconds left in the opening period got in on Bradley’s legs and the referee immediately gave him the takedown. Bradley had a lock underneath, but the official felt Pepe was in control and gave him the two.
Bradley decided to let Pepe up to start the second when the Wyoming Area wrestler chose the bottom position. That made it 3-0 and put Bradley in a deep hole considering the style and pace of the match.
While Athens coaches and fans were looking for a stall warning on Pepe from the early moments of the bout, Bradley would be hit first when he backed off the mat at the 1:25 mark of the second.
Bradley turned the tables and pushed Pepe out with 24 seconds left in the second to give Pepe a stall warning.
Heading into the third down 3-0, Bradley took down and was able to escape in just seven seconds to cut the lead to 3-1.
Bradley got his best leg attack of the match off midway through the period and was close to a takedown after hitting a nice leftside high crotch but the two wrestlers went out of bounds.
Pepe was hit with stalling a second time with just 15 seconds left to give Bradley a point and make it 3-2.
Bradley then got in on a leg again with the seconds winding down, but it was too little too late for the Wildcat as Pepe held on for the win.
“I wrestled my butt off. I pushed the pace the whole match as far as I see it. I pushed the pace. I tried my best to get to my stuff, but it is what it is. It turned out not to be the match you wanted, but hey man, (you have to) come back,” said Bradley, who was sixth as a freshman and seventh as a sophomore.
The now three-time state medalist was clearly frustrated with the pace and style of the match.
“I mean it’s kind of hard to wrestle someone like that. I mean we’re in the state finals, I think we should wrestle. It is what it is,” Bradley said.
His coach echoed that sentiment.
“Pulling our elbows, standing still doing nothing the whole match. It’s hard to wrestle somebody who’s not wrestling back. Watch the match, that’s all he did was grab his elbows and try to slow us down the entire match,” Coach Bradley said.
Bradley had a couple opportunities to score, but they were on the edge of the mat and Pepe used that to his advantage.
“We’ve got to have better mat sense. We had two shots on the edge and we’ve got to score there,” Coach Bradley said.
The longtime Athens coach was disappointed with the loss, but extremely proud of the junior standout.
“He had a great season. He wrestled his butt off the entire season. He works his tail off all the time, just came up a little bit short and he’ll have to use that as a driving force for next year,” the Athens coach said.
“I’m happy with how I did. I did what my coaches wanted me to do. I did what they told me to do, so I’m happy with that,” Gavin Bradley added.
So when does the drive for gold at next year’s state tournament start for Bradley — now.
“If it’s him, he’s probably going to go to practice Monday. I need a break. He’ll probably go to practice Monday, knowing that kid,” Coach Bradley said.
“I never take breaks,” Gavin Bradley said. “I never take breaks and sooner or later I’m going to get what I want and when I do it will all be worth it. I got there, so I just have to keep on improving. I have to keep on improving every day and just keep on pushing.”
“He deserved to win that match, just didn’t do quite enough to win. So you know what, reset, come back next year and do better,” Coach Bradley added.
Road to the finals
Bradley was pushing the pace from the moment the whistle blew on his first match. He would get a takedown just eight seconds in against Bentworth freshman Chris Vargo.
The Athens junior kept trying to work a half on top, but action was stopped multiple times for a potentially dangerous situation.
Vargo got an escape at the 1:10 mark of the first, but Bradley went right back to work and got another takedown with 59 seconds left.
Bradley was then hit for a full nelson and then Vargo got an escape to cut the Athens wrestler’s lead to 4-3 heading into the second.
Choosing neutral to start the second, Bradley picked up his third takedown with 1:14 left in the period to take a 6-3 lead.
Vargo got an escape late in the second to make it 6-4 heading into the third.
The Bentworth freshman took the bottom position to start the third as he looked to at least get another escape to cut it to a 1-point lead. Unfortunately for Vargo, the Athens junior was able to get the boots in for much of the period and rode out Vargo for the win.
In the semifinals, Bradley once again came out on fire and picked up a takedown against Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey with just 14 seconds off the clock.
Bradley cut Bainey with 1:31 left and continued to push the pace on his feet. Unfortunately, none of the junior’s attacks produced points and it was 2-1 after one period.
The Athens wrestler picked neutral to start the second. He would just miss on scoring on a single leg early in the period. Bradley would finish his next attempt and got the takedown with 1:26 left.
Bainey was cut loose at the 1:12 mark and Bradley would extend his lead with another takedown with just 15 seconds left in the period.
With a 6-2 lead, Bradley started on top in the third but Bainey hit a quick switch just 10 seconds in and made it 6-4 in favor of the Wildcat.
Bradley earned an escape at the 1:45 mark to make it 7-4 before Bainey was able to put a scare into Bradley and all Athens fans watching inside the Giant Center and at home.
Bainey locked up a cradle for a takedown and nearly got back points but Bradley was able to break the hold and only gave up the two. That move made it 7-6 with 50 seconds left.
“Don’t fret. Just stay calm,” Bradley said on what he was thinking when Bainey got the cradle. “That’s just what happens. Some stuff is going to happen, just stay calm. Don’t fret because when you fret you might push your shoulders back and give up even more back points”
The Athens standout got an escape with 43 ticks left and then got a takedown at the 35-second mark to make it 10-6
Bradley was hit with a rare stall warning with 22 seconds left and Bainey escaped eight seconds later to cut the lead to 10-7 but the Athens junior was able to hold on.
Sullivan County’s Higley also second
Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley didn’t win his state title, but he may have done something more important — he may have started an era.
The Griffin senior ran into a man on a mission in the 145-pound state final Friday at the PIAA Class AA state championships. Biglerville junior Levi Haines, out to win his 100th career bout and his first title after two runnerup finishes, took a 7-1 lead against Higley before pinning him in 2:19.
But to Higley’s credit, he took the battle to Haines from the start.
“He knows his stuff,” Higley said. “I wanted to go out and maybe force him into some kind of scramble. I really didn’t go after him in the past and that didn’t work, so I thought I could go after him and maybe catch him off balance.”
Instead, Higley was the one caught off balance by a big second-period throw which led to the pin.
“You expose yourself a little more when you go after someone like that instead of just relying on technique.”
But despite the loss, Higley was pretty happy to finish his career as a state runnerup, the highest finish ever for a Sullivan County wrestler. He finished the season 27-2 and was 138-16 for his career. A three-time medalist, he was fourth last year and sixth in 2018. Those three medals are the only ones in school history.
Road to the final
Higley’s road to the final wasn’t particularly easy, either. He had a tough match in the quarterfinals against Richland’s Cooper Warshel, winning 3-1, then had to go overtime to beat Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger 6-3, picking up an escape and takedown in the OT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.