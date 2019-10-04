ODESSA — There were no blowouts at Odessa-Montour Thursday night, but Waverly’s Lady Wolverines took care of business with a 3-0 win over the host team
The set scores were 25-17, 25-19 and 25-11
Chloe Croft led the way for Waverly with 10 points, seven on aces, and 19 assists. Morgan Adams added eight kills and eight points, Adriannah Clinton wound up with seven points, five kills and three digs and Sidney Tomasso had seven points and five kills
JV: Waverly won the JV match 2-1. O-M won the opener 25-21, then Waverly won the last two 25-15 and 25-14.
Tioga 3, Watkins Glen 0
TIOGA CENTER — The Tigers rolled by set scores of 25-6, 25-10 and 25-12.
Chloe Bellis was spot on with nine assists and four kills for Tioga, and Giovanna Rossi had 13 points, seven on aces, and six kills. Also for Tioga, Katelyn Perry had 10 assists, Ali Manwaring added nine points with six on aces, and Julia Bellis had six kills.
JV: Tioga won 2-0 withy set scores of 25-10 and 25-8.
Athens 3, Williamson 0
TIOGA JUNCTION — Athens won the first set 26-24 and then rolled to wins by scores of 25-7 and 25-18.
Leah Liechty paced the Wildcats with 10 points, four on aces and eight kills. Cassidy Stackpole added 14 points with five on aces, Kayleigh Miller had 13 assists, Taylor Field had 15 digs and Haley Barry ended the night with nine points.
S-VE 3, Newfield 1
NEWFIELD — Sam Deppe paced the Lady Panthers with 22 assists and 10 digs as S-VE won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-23. Newfield won the third set 25-23, but the Lady Panthers finished out the win with a 25-16 win in the fourth set.
Lydia Diboun added 15 digs and Emily Jones had nine kills and two blocks for S-VE.
JV: S-VE won the JV match 2-0, taking the sets 25-16 and 25-17.
