ATHENS — The Athens softball team has shown throughout the first half of the spring 2021 season that they just need a quick spark to jumpstart a big rally. The Wildcats were able to do that again Monday on their home field as they found themselves down early in the contest. They were able to rattle off 10 straight runs in their half of the third inning to earn themselves an 18-8 victory over the Williamson Warriors.
Williamson raced out to the lead first as they cracked the bats in the top of the first inning. They were able to pour in three runs first to put the Wildcats in an early hole.
In the bottom half of the inning, Athens was able to get back those three runs as senior Harley Sullivan ripped a triple into left field to drive in two runs. She was able to go home on the next at bat to tie the ball game up at three at the end of the first.
Williamson and Athens traded one run each in the second inning to tie the ball game up at four. Williamson made a stop at the end of the inning as the Wildcats left the bases loaded and were unable to take the lead.
In the next inning, the Wildcats showed dominance as they scored 10 runs to take command. Mallory Mummert got things started with a two-run home run to take the lead at 6-4. Six runs later, Caydence Macik hit another two-run shot to end an inning in which most Wildcats were able to get a hit.
That run allowed the ‘Cats to get out a 14-4 lead, which the home squad turned into a 18-8 victory at the end of the fifth inning. Athens ended the contest with three home-runs in an offensive showcase.
Mummert and Sullivan finished the matchup with three hits each. Mummert led the Wildcats with four RBI. Sophomore Addy Respher followed close behind in the RBI category as she ended with three. Sullivan also scored three runs in the win.
Athens now improves its impressive record to 10-2 on the spring season. Athens’ game at Wyalusing today has been postponed. The Wildcats will travel to Northeast Bradford on Wednesday.
Wellsboro 16, Sayre 1, 3 innings
WELLSBORO — The Hornets hit a pair of home runs in the win on Monday.
Jena Boyce and Chelsie English each hit home runs in the victory.
Boyce had two hits, a triple, a home runs and three RBI with two runs scored and English had two RBI and a run scored.
Kerrah Clymer had two hits, with a double, two runs and an RBI and Maddi Bordas had two doubles, with two runs and two RBI.
Olivia Crocco had two hits, with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Emma Coolidge had two hits with two runs scored.
Jordyn Abernathy had two hits and two runs scored.
Olivia Servatius and Rylie Boyce each had a hit and scored a run and Jessa Lohr had an RBI and a run scored and Abbye Cavanaugh scored a run.
Boyce struck out four.
Madison Smith had a double for Sayre and Maddie Garrison and Sara Harbst each had hits in the game.
