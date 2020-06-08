ATHENS — The lack of a spring sports season hasn’t stopped the flow of awards.
Fittingly, the top Valley-wide athletic awards are being doled out now with the Gary Forbes Award going to Athens’ Aaron Lane. It is the 62nd Forbes award. Aaron’s brother Ethan won it in 2018.
“It’s just a great honor to be with all of the great athletes in the Valley in the past and the future,” Lane said.
He earned his way there. In addition to baseball, Lane is a Northern Tier League All-Star on the basketball court, football field and soccer pitch, where he is also All-State.
After scoring 29 goals and doling out 14 assists. Lane’ career soccer totals are 53 goals and 40 assists.
In basketball, Lane’s 1,374 career points are second in school history to the 1,444 Bob Weiss scored. He averaged 23.8 points per game, a total buoyed by hitting 82 percent of his free throws.
With the cancellation of spring sports, Lane’s varsity time in baseball was limited to just one season. In that season he went 5-1 on the mound, allowing 12 hits in 29 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and 14 walks. He posted a stellar 0.43 ERA as opponents hit a Mendoza-like .200.
Neither basketball nor soccer is Lane’s favorite of the four.
‘It’s probably baseball, to be honest,” he said. “I’ve been playing since Little League when I was a kid. It just came naturally to me.”
Yet, at the next level, baseball isn’t on the docket.
“I’ll be playing soccer and basketball at Cortland (State) next year.”
Leaving baseball behind won’t be easy, but Lane figures two sports are enough.
“I think those two sports will keep me busy enough to not miss it as much as I probably would, but once I’m done and graduated, I’ll probably miss all of the sports to not be doing them as much as I did,” Lane said.
That doesn’t mean he will leave the games all together.
“When I’m done and graduated and have my degree, I’ll probably help my dad (Athens assistant soccer coach Dan) out if he’s still involved,” he said.
In addition to soccer and basketball, he also has a pair of demanding majors — electrical engineering and business — to keep him busy.
“I think playing will take stress away and get me away from school so it will help my grades in my classes and labs.”
While he is looking forward to playing and being back in school, Lane doesn’t know yet when either will happen.
“Right now, they’re not open, but they’re going week-to-week. They meet to see if they can open for fall sports and on-campus classes.”
Lane said that the delay in knowing what the fall will look like isn’t producing any stress yet.
“Once it gets closer, it probably produce a lot more stress. Right now, summer’s around the corner and I’m just trying to have fun,” he said.
Of course, it isn’t all just fun. He’s also working hard to be ready for the fall in case they can play. Lane said that he has some help keeping up with the practice package.
“I have my brothers and my dad to keep me on track. They’ll keep me doing what I should.”
Lane said he leaves with some fond memories.
“For soccer, it’ll be the district titles (and when) we won the NTL championships. For basketball, this past season, scoring 1,000 points with my teammates, winning the NTL and showdown championship and making it to states. In baseball, just being around the guys and having fun and winning the NTL. Those will be my most memorable things about sports,” Lane said.
All three programs were successful in the last 12 months and Lane was a key part of that.
“It makes me feel like all my hard work has paid off and if I keep doing that it’ll correlate with my academics and athletics in college.”
