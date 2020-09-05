Friday, Sept. 11
Athens at Sayre Towanda at Wyalusing Cowanesque Valley at Wellsboro Troy at Canton Bucktail at Montgomery South Williamsport at Muncy Columbia-Contour Vo Tech at Northwest
Bye:
North Penn/Mansfield
———Friday, Sept. 18
Canton at Athens Towanda at Troy Wellsboro at North Penn/Mansfield Wyalusing at Cowanesque Valley Montgomery at Northwest Muncy at Bucktail
Bye:
Sayre
———Saturday, Sept. 19
South Williamsport at CMVT
———Friday, Sept. 25
Wyalusing at Athens Sayre at Cowanesque Valley North Penn/Mansfield at Troy Canton at Wellsboro Montgomery at South Williamsport Bucktail at Northwest
Bye:
Towanda
———Saturday, Sept. 26
Muncy at CMVT
———Friday, Oct. 2
Athens at Towanda Sayre at Wyalusing Wellsboro at Troy Canton at North Penn/Mansfield Montgomery at Muncy Northwest at South Williamsport CMVT at Bucktail
Bye:
Cowanesque Valley
———Friday, Oct. 9
Troy at Sayre Wellsboro at Towanda Cowanesque Valley at North Penn/Mansfield Wyalusing at Canton South Williamsport at Bucktail Muncy at Northwest CMVT at Montgomery
Bye:
Athens
———Friday, Oct. 16
North Penn/Mansfield at Sayre Athens at South Williamsport Northwest at Troy Montgomery at Wyalusing Bucktail at Cowanesque Valley Canton at Muncy
———Saturday, Oct. 17
Towanda at CMVT
Bye:
Wellsboro
———Friday, Oct. 23
Montgomery at Athens Sayre at Wellsboro South Williamsport at Towanda Northwest at Canton Muncy at Wyalusing Troy at North Penn/Mansfield CMVT at Cowanesque Valley
Bye: Bucktail
