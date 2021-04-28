CHEMUNG — Waverly senior Haley Kittle — the only player on Waverly’s roster over eighth grade — carded a 54 to earn low medalist on the day as the Lady Wolverines trimmed Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 280-283 in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference golf match on Tuesday.

“After over a year of being shut down, it was nice to just be able to play golf,” said Waverly Coach Pete Gorelamo.

Lauryn DeLill had a 72, Sophia Sileo finished with a 74 and Addison Hunt carded an 80 on the back nine at Tomasso’s.

Annika Walle led a balanced SVEC with a 68. Sydney Mrick had a 70, Ezraela Bebinger finished with a 72 and Lauren Gillette scored with a 73.

Possessing a 119-match win streak that is in serious jeopardy, Waverly is scheduled to host Horseheads and Lansing at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

SVEC will next hit the links at 4 p.m. on May 7, when the Eagles, Johnson City and Vestal play a match at Apalachin Golf Course.

