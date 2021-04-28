CHEMUNG — Waverly senior Haley Kittle — the only player on Waverly’s roster over eighth grade — carded a 54 to earn low medalist on the day as the Lady Wolverines trimmed Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 280-283 in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference golf match on Tuesday.
“After over a year of being shut down, it was nice to just be able to play golf,” said Waverly Coach Pete Gorelamo.
Lauryn DeLill had a 72, Sophia Sileo finished with a 74 and Addison Hunt carded an 80 on the back nine at Tomasso’s.
Annika Walle led a balanced SVEC with a 68. Sydney Mrick had a 70, Ezraela Bebinger finished with a 72 and Lauren Gillette scored with a 73.
Possessing a 119-match win streak that is in serious jeopardy, Waverly is scheduled to host Horseheads and Lansing at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
SVEC will next hit the links at 4 p.m. on May 7, when the Eagles, Johnson City and Vestal play a match at Apalachin Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.