Athens gets key win over Troy

EAST TROY — A lot of times you will see a high-flying, attacking Athens girls’ soccer team.
They are constantly on the attack on offense coming at you from every angle.
Things were a bit different on Wednesday, but no less effective.
Playing on the smaller field at Troy, against a good Trojans team with a strong defense, the Wildcats knew they couldn’t just race up the field with the ball all game.
So, they waited for the right opportunities and capitalized, getting two Abby Sindoni goals in a 2-0 win over the Trojans.
“We adjusted our style and sat in a little bit in our formation and realized we could counter them over the top,” Athens Coach Rich Pitts said. “ When you have a player like Sindoni and (Emma) Roe and (Hannah) Walker, it allows you to be a little more direct. It has not been any different any time we come down here, we kind of adapt to that style. I think the girls did a good job of seeing it tactically and then being able to play some balls over the top and test their back line and get some goals.”
After neither team could find the net in the early going, Athens hit a quick counter attack and got the ball to Abby Sindoni, who scored to make it 1-0 at 14:25 as she glided around the goalie and put the ball in the back of the net.
Just 4:05 later Sindoni struck again and that’s all the Wildcats would need.
“It feels amazing,” Sindoni said. “We have been working hard for this, and I feel like we deserve it.
“In practice we have been working on finishing in the final third, and I thought we showed that tonight.”
Getting the first goal was big for the Wildcats.
“The lead definitely helps us because then we are definitely hyped up because then we feel better,” Sindoni said.
And while having a lead was nice, the Wildcats knew one goal isn’t a safe lead against a team like Troy. Once they scored again, it started to help the Athens players relax.
“I think we all worked very hard so getting that second goal was like, we have got this, we are good,” Sindoni said.
In the second half the Trojans came on the attack more,and had one really good scoring chance as Nicole McClellan just missed high on a shot from inside the 18.
“We talked about manage the game a little bit,” Pitts said. “You are up 2-0. The backs I thought played well today. We sat in a little bit. We pinned Sam (Markle) down and tried to double up (Nicole) McClellan because she’s a huge threat. They were in our end, but I don’t think there was much dangerous. Her (McClellan’s) chance early was a great chance, and we were happy it went over.”
For the Athens players they wanted to maintain the lead but not give up doing what they do best.
“We were trying not to play too defensively; that’s not our style of play,” Sindoni said. “But I think we executed it well.”
For Athens they now take control of the NTL needing just one win in their final two league games, against Wellsboro and Sayre, to wrap up the league. And a pair of wins could cap another unbeaten league season.
“I am very, very happy,” Sindoni said as the Wildcats try and close in on another league title. “But winning the NTL is just a step in the process. I can’t want to see what we do in the postseason.”
Athens had five shots and five corner kicks and Troy had one shot and three corner kicks.
Olivia Tate had three saves for Troy and Madisyn Joslyn had a save for Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.