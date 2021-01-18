WELLSBORO — Athens’ Lady Wildcats got off to a slow start against Wellsboro Saturday afternoon but bounced back with a dominant second half to post a 28-22 win in NTL play.
Athens’ 7-6 lead after a quarter was replaced by a 15-10 Wellsboro lead at the half.
Kaylee Bartlow, Kayleigh Miller and Megan Collins all did damage for Athens in the third quarter, which ended with the teams tied at 21-21.
Athens got turnovers on Wellsboro’s first five possessions of the fourth quarter but failed to capitalize on the offensive end.
Finally, the dam broke on a deuce by Rachel Stevens. Caydence Macik did the rest from there, scoring five of her game-high eight points in the final stanza as Athens pulled away.
Nobody had a big offensive afternoon but Bartlow had six points and five rebounds for Athens with Miler and Collins adding five points each. Miller also added four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals; Collins had three boards and two blocked shots; and Macik ended the day with four rebounds and two assists.
Bailey Monks, playing tough down low, had seven points to lead Wellsboro. Sarah Mosher added five points with Rylie Boyce and Ella Pasada chipping in four points each.
Athens will play North Penn/Mansfield at Mansfield on Tuesday. The varsity game, as is the case for most Northern Tier League games, will be at 6 p.m.
