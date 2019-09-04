VALLEY — The majority of our greater Valley-area girls soccer teams enjoyed successful seasons in 2018.
Athens won yet another Northern Tier League title and Waverly won the Interscholastic Athletic Conference again before going deep into the postseason. Sayre ended the year in the district playoffs and compiled an 11-9 record.
The only team that struggled on the field was Tioga, but the Lady Tigers return all but one player from last season and could show improvement.
———
Athens Wildcats
Head Coach: Rich Pitts
Assistant coaches: Jess Myers, Nick Soprano, Emily Allis
Record last season: 15-4
Returning players: Abby Sindoni, Haley Chambers, Avery Priester, Sam Markle, Maddie Shultz, Bailey Dakos, Krysta Manning, Madisyn Joslyn
Newcomers: Taegan Williams, Ally Thoman, Taylar Fisher, Abby Champion, Nyanna Beeman, Mea Abbott
Players to watch: Abby Sindoni, Haley Chambers, Emma Roe, Hannah Blackmon
Thoughts on this year’s team: Pitts likes the mix he has for the 2019 season.
“We have a nice mix of veterans and new players who will make us a tough team to play against,” he said
Thoughts on the league this season: While Athens has been the real team, to beat in most of the lNorthern Tier League’s history. The same should be true this season, but Pitts knows it’s not all that easy.
“We always expect Troy to be the team to beat, but Towanda and Wellsboro will also take a great game from us to win,” said Pitts. “The other teams work very hard and we have the utmost respect for those programs.”
———
Tioga Tigers
Head Coach: Jim Walsh
2018 Record: 1-14
Key Losses: Bailey Elston
Key Returnees: Senior Mackenzie Macumber and Junior Destini Sweet
Impact Newcomers: Gabriella Foley and Tessa Holstein
Goals: Walsh has a simple goal for the 2019 season
“(We want to) increase our wins and cut the large margin losses from 2018 campaign,” said the coach.
Team Outlook: The Lady Tigers will have to battle low turnout again, but have a bevy of experienced players ready to do just that.
“(We have) very low numbers again this year (12), however we returned all but one player from very young 2018 squad,” he said
Season Outlook: Walsh said that his team is eager to improve on a trying 2018 season.
Any players competing in college: Holly Passetti, junior midfielder/defense Alfred University Saxons; Paige Hendershot, forward Buffalo State Bengals [senior 2018 season]
———
Waverly Wolverines
Head coach: Tara Hogan
Record last season: 16-3
Returning players: Melina Ortiz (12), Cora Smith (12), Sadie VanAllen (12), Christina Buiniskis (12), Gabby Picco (11), Tessa Petlock (11), Kaitlyn Clark (11), Hayleigh Moran (11), Allison Campbell (10), Bella Romano (10)
Newcomers: Kylie Payne (11), Alyvia Daddona (9), Kennedy Westbrook (9), Lea VanAllen (8), Paige Robinson (8)
Players to watch: Melina Ortiz, Cora Smith, Gabby Picco, Kennedy Westbrook
Thoughts on this year’s team: Low numbers (by Waverly standards) are a theme for most of our local soccer teams.
“With only 15 players on the roster this year, we are not nearly as deep as I would like to be.,” said Hogan. “With losing our entire starting defensive line (two to graduation and one to another sport), I am looking for girls to fill in some big shoes. Thankfully, Cora Smith has returned and will be leading the defensive line.”
Hogan said that this year’s goal is to go as far as the Lady Wolverines can in the season with low numbers.
“We have some new talent this year and I’m looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table,” said Hogan, who ls looking forward to the season. “I look forward to seeing how they respond on the field with the veterans. So far the veterans have really stepped up in welcoming the newcomers and encouraging throughout practice. Our goal/objective is to set high expectations for ourselves. Coming off another very successful season, we are looking to continue to hold ourselves to a high standard. I am excited to see how it plays out.”
Thoughts on the league this season: Hogan said that the Lady Wolverines will be tested right out of the gate.
“We meet Groton for our first game September 3rd away,” she said. “From what I hear, they are a strong team. After Groton is Dryden and they’re always strong competition. We usually have good games against Newark Valley, Elmira Notre Dame and SVE-C.”
Hogan also noted that there will be a couple of Valley rivalry games for her squad.
“We’ll be playing Sayre and Athens this year.”
———
Sayre Redskins
Head Coach: Tracy Mennig
Volunteer Assistant Coaches: Elyse Skerpon, Craig Menig
Record last season: 10-8 (season) and 11-9 (overall)
Returning Players: Seniors Emily Sutryk, Abby Moliski, Maddie LaManna; Juniors: Gabbi Randall, Courtney Sindoni, Lauren Krall, Shayla Brennan, Sara Ciavardini, Allyssa Murrelle, Tahnee Coolbaugh; Sophmores: Roz Haney, Kyliee Thompson
Newcomers: Freshman: Adrianna Barnhart
Players to watch: I expect big things from Roz and Abby again this year. I also am hoping Courtney will be a key defensive mid for me.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Mennig also said her numbers were low.
“Well, our numbers are very low but they are working hard.,” said Mennig, who has 11 full-time soccer players and has two girls ho will split time with volleyball. “We need to be in shape and remain healthy. It will be difficult with two players also playing volleyball. We lost some key players including our keeper, but I know our returning players will step up and do well.”
Any players competing in college: Steph Klovekorn (soccer), Jenny Shaffer (track).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.