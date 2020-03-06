HERSHEY — The Athens wrestling program will come home from Hershey with a pair of state medalists after sophomore Gavin Bradley and senior Keegan Braund both secured hardware on Friday morning.
Both Athens wrestlers will wrestle for seventh place today after they dropped their fourth-round consolation matches on Friday night.
While Bradley was a returning state medalist, Braund was competing in his first state tournament — and the senior made the most of it.
“It’s nice to have the kid see the results. It’s nice to (show them) if you put in the time, you work hard and you stick with it and listen to what we tell you to do, things start going well,” said Athens Assistant Coach Jay White on Braund. “For the last month, he’s been listening. Putting his head in the right spot, doing what he needed to do and it showed.”
Braund would take a 5-1 lead into the third period of his second-round consolation match on Friday morning. The Athens heavyweight gave up a takedown early in the third, but he would get the reversal and put Northern Lehigh’s Josh Schaffer on his back for the fall at the 4:38 mark.
That win would set up a rematch with Northern Tier League rival Dawson Brown from Northeast Bradford. Brown had won all of the previous matches, but this time Braund would come away with the victory — and that win would guarantee him a state medal.
After a scoreless first, Braund took down to start the second and would quickly get the escape to take a 1-0 lead.
Brown chose the bottom position in the third and Braund decided to let him up immediately.
The NEB wrestler nearly had a takedown with 55 seconds left in the third, but the referee called them out of bounds.
With just 15 seconds left, Brown took a sloppy shot and Braund was able to spin around to get the takedown. He was able to ride the period out and secure the victory.
“No one expected him to be here. Yeah, he was going to sectionals, and you know what? He might win a match or two at districts. We kept telling him ‘No one wants to wrestle you. If you wrestle smart, you’re a tough out. You are big, you’re strong, you’re athletic,’” White said. “He wasn’t supposed to beat that really good freshman from Meadowbrook to get to regionals, he did. He wasn’t supposed to beat Rauch to get out of regionals and he did. He wasn’t supposed to beat Brown to get a medal and he did. He’s enjoying it, and we’re enjoying watching him proving a lot of people wrong.”
In the fourth-round consolation match with Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper, the two wrestlers were unable to get to any offense in the first and would go into the second in a scoreless match.
Braund decided to go neutral to start the second instead of taking the bottom position against the bigger wrestler. That would lead to another scoreless period.
In the third, Kemper chose down and would use a peterson roll to get the reversal and put Braund on his back for a five-count.
“On bottom, he’s a roller — just one roll, one roll, one roll — and our goal was to catch him in a roll and we almost did. (Kemper) was able to hook and roll (Braund),” White said.
Braund fought off his back and would eventually get the escape with 3 seconds left, but Kemper would take the 5-1 victory.
The Athens heavyweight will wrestle Saucon Valley’s Nick Warnke in the seventh-place match today.
Bradley started the day with a solid 7-1 win over Hickory’s Connor Saylor. The Athens sophomore picked up takedowns in each period and added an escape in the third to secure the victory.
That win would put him in the “blood round” with a familiar face waiting for him — Muncy’s Scott Johnson.
Johnson won Round 1 in the District IV final as he gained a reversal in the final second to claim gold that week.
Bradley won Round 2 with a dominant 10-3 win over Johnson in the Northeast Regional final.
This time around a medal from the state tournament was on the line — and the two District IV standouts would give the fans their money’s worth.
Johnson struck first with a takedown late in the opening period as he took a 2-0 lead into the second.
The Muncy wrestler took down to start the second and Bradley decided to give him the free point right away. Johnson nearly got a takedown late in the second, but Bradley fought it off and the lead was 3-0 heading to the third.
Bradley went down to start the third and was able to escape with 1:30 left. With just 40 seconds remaining, the Athens wrestler tied things up with a takedown.
The Wildcat was close to getting a turn with 17 seconds left, but the referee called potentially dangerous, which would give Johnson another chance to get out.
Bradley was able to hold him down for the remainder of the period and the two went to overtime.
In the one-minute overtime period, Bradley was able to get in on a shot with under 10 seconds left — and he would get the takedown at the buzzer when Johnson seemed to relax a bit.
The win would make Bradley, who finished sixth in the PIAA tournament last year, a two-time state medalist.
Bradley’s fourth-round consolation match would start with both wrestlers getting in on shots, but Chestnut Ridge’s Kai Burkett was able to capitalize with 11 seconds left as he got a takedown and put Bradley on his back for a 5-0 lead.
After Bradley chose neutral to start the second, Burkett was able to get to the Athens grappler’s legs with 1:31 left and got the takedown. A tilt would give Burkett two back points with just 20 seconds left in the second and he took a 9-0 lead into the third.
“We talked to him about it, we’ve worked with him sprawling — he’s got to stop letting people to his legs because he’s not that great of a scrambler,” White said.
Burkett decided to go on top to start the third, and it turned out to be a solid decision as he rode Bradley for a minute before giving up the escape. Bradley wasn’t able to get anything going in the final minute as he dropped a 9-1 major decision.
Bradley will face Littlestown’s Connor Brown in the seventh-place match this afternoon.
