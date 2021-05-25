Tioga splits with Trumansburg, SVEC
Tioga’s Zach Nichols was medalist against Trumansburg in a double match between the Tigers and both Trumansburg and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Monday afternoon.

NICHOLS — Tioga’s Zach Nichols and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Jacob Banks were medalists in a pair of IAC golf matches at Tioga Country Club Monday.

Nichols was five over par with a 40 to lead Tioga to a 192-207 win over Trumansburg.

Banks had a 37 — two over par — to lead SVEC to a 173-192 win over Tioga,

Tioga’s scores applied to both matches. The 40 was Nichols’ season low and he had a birdie on the fifth hole, a par-4.

Also scoring for Tioga were Tyler Roe with a 46, Evan Sickler with a 52 and Ben Davis with a 54.

Tioga was able to toss the 59 carded by Levi Bellis and Ethan’s Landmesser’s 60.

All four of SVEC’s scorers broke 50. In addition to Banks, Taylor Brock had a 40, Tyler Greeno carded a 47 and Nate Gillette had a 49.

Trumansburg was paced by Lucas Hunter with a 47. Also scoring for the Blue Raiders were Owen Leiter with a 48, Ian Hunter with a 55 and Quin Demarest with a 57.

Tioga will visit Trumansburg on Wednesday.

Girls Golf

Waverly 235, Johnson City incomplete

ENDWELL — Waverly had a walkover on Monday, playing an undermanned Wildcats squad at Endwell Greens.

Waverly’s Haley Kittle carded a 53 to claim medalist honors with Breanne Rovinson right on her heels with a 55.

Also scoring for Waverly were Lauryn Delill with a 63 and the 64 carded by Sophia Sileo. Addison Hunt’s 68 was not used.

For Johnson City, Naz Mohamad had a 68 and Anna Regulski had a 69.

Waverly will visit Watkins Glen at 3:30 p.m. today.

