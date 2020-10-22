Sometimes a simple regular-season game isn’t such a small deal. Tuesday’s Athens-Troy girls soccer showdown was one such case.
Both teams are contenders for league laurels — although a league schedule that doesn’t have a balanced schedule makes any championship claims a bit dicey — and for high seeds in their respective classifications.
For Athens’ part, Head Coach Rich Pitts and standout Emma Roe hoped that this win would vault the Wildcats into the top spot.
“I looked at the standings and we needed the win for win percentage,” said Pitts. “We couldn’t take another loss or we might have needed to get on the bus and travel. Hopefully, this gets us a home game. We’re a young team. We’re excited about districts. That’ll be our focus for the next week.”
Roe added that the win was needed after falling to the same team at home on Saturday.
“It was a huge game for all of us, mentally, physically, and in the standings,” said Roe. “Now we have secured districts and hopefully we can get a home game. Today, hopefully, secured that spot for us so we can play districts at home. It would be really nice to have our first home game in districts.”
For Troy Coach Wayne Pratt, the game was good preparation.
“We’re going into districts next week and to play a team as good as Athens right before we go into district play is awesome for us because it gives us an opportunity to play at a high level and carry that in against teams from down south against teams that beat up on each other every night. They’re used to it. We don’t get that every night up here. To play a team like Athens is a treat — win, lose or draw.”
Currently, the Wildcats are still second in the playoff standings. Frankly, it would be a surprise to see current leader Shikellamy stumble and Selinsgrove, currently third but with two games left on the schedule, has an opportunity to move up.
For now, we wait. We know Athens will play a district game on Nov. 7. If the Lady Wildcats are home alone on that date or do have to travel, that game would start at 2 p.m. Currently, the place and time are uncertain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.