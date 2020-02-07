ELMIRA — Waverly opened fast, hit some doldrums, then powered on through to beat Edison 63-43 Thursday night at First Arena.
Waverly bolted out to a 21-10 first quarter lead but faded in the second quarter to lead 26-17.
“We played really well in the first quarter,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson. “Then we went flat in the second and forced some threes.”
The Wolverines got their ship righted at halftime and were improved in the second half.
“We played a pretty solid second half and played very well in the fourth,” said Judson.
Waverly only extended its lead by a point in the third quarter but posted a 22-12 fourth period score to win going away.
Scott Woodring had yet another double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Wolverines. Joe Tomasso packaged 11 points with three steals; Aidan Westbrook had nine points and five rebounds; Caden Hollywood packaged seven points, four rebounds and four assists; Jalen McCarty had four points ans three steals; and Peyton Bowen added four points and four boards.
Waverly is scheduled to host Troy Monday at 7 p.m.
“I’m proud of the guys,” sad Judson. “We had a good season so far and we hope to keep it going.”
Judson said he appreciated the opportunity to play at First Arena.
“We’d like to publicly thank Mr. Robbie Nichols for allowing us the opportunity,” said Judson. “He let us come for free. When the guys look back, they’ll be happy to have had the experience.”
Noah Jeronimo led Edison with nine points. Jack Shaw and Jack Hourihan had eight points each for the Spartans.
