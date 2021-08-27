Hanover at Athens

After a year off, Hanover visits Athens in a nonleague contest. This will be the teams’ third meeting in the last four years. Athens won the first meeting, at Alumni Stadium, 38-6. Hanover returned the favor in 2019, beating Athens at Hanover Area Memorial Stadium 31-21.
The rubber match was supposed to be last season, but with COVID the game was scrapped.
Hanover, 10-37 in its last 47 games, managed to get five games in last season and went 0-fer. Athens finished the 2020 season at 5-2 with the losses coming to Canton in the regular season and Danville in the District IV playoffs.
Hanover lists 27 players on the roster after graduating 13 players from last season’s team. That includes the starting quarterback, top two running backs and two of its top three receivers. Hanover’s top two returning receivers, Jake Zola and J.C. Wilder combined to log five receptions for 112 yards. The Hawks’ top returning running back, Jeremy Vega, finished with 69 yards. In addition, six of last season’s linemen return but the team’s top three tacklers do not.
The Hawks are reportedly hoping to establish the run, lean on the offensive line and control the clock to keep the opponent’s offense off the field. With the lack of experienced players, that could be a challenge.
Athens returns the majority of its ball handlers and the vast majority of its yards from last season’s truncated campaign. With QB Mason Lister, RBs Shayne Reid and Caleb Nichols, WRs JJ Babcock, Jared Peterson and Chris Mitchell, and tight end Troy Pritchard, the Wildcats have plenty of claws.
Where the Wildcats have questions is up front, where only one starter, Dylan Harford, returns.
Athens players poised to step into those starting roles include seniors Logan Millard and Thomas Forrest with junior Joe Blood and sophomore Josh Nittinger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.