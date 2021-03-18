WAVERLY — Waverly opened Thursday night’s season-opening swim meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. The Lady Wolverines went on to lead wire-to-wire for a 101-68 Interscholastic Athletic Conference swim win.
Maggie Whitley and Lourden Benjamin were four-time winners with Mara Callear, Willow Sharpsteen and Delaney Vascoe grabbing three wins each as Waverly won 10 of the 11 events.
Benjamin, Vascoe, Sharpsteen and Sophia Desisti won the 200 medley relay with a time of two minutes, 2.21 seconds. Desisti, Vascoe, Callear and Whitlery won the 200 free relay in 2:01.47 and the team of Sharpsteen, Callear, Whitley and Benjamin took the 400 free relay in 4:30.61.
Benjamin also win the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:40.01 and the 100 back in 1:12.33.
Whitley added wins in the 50 free with a time of 28.04 seconds and the 100 free in 1:05.56.
Vascoe’s other win came in the 100 breast with a time of 1:28.66 and Callear also won the 200 free with a time of 2:29.10.
Waverly will visit Whitney Point on Tuesday.
