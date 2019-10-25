The rivalry between the Athens and Sayre football programs has been going on for well over 100 years, but 20 years ago it took on some extra motivation as the Rusty Rail trophy was born.
The Sayre head coach at the time, Giff Wolcott, came up with the idea along with some old friends that lived near the train tracks that run through the Valley.
“The idea behind it came from Eric Keir, Dave Shaw (and myself), all three Lehigh Avenue, pretty close to the tracks we grew up,” Wolcott recalled. “By the time I came back to Sayre the second time, I had been to Troy and Southside, and at Troy I had been involved in two Old Shoe games and we wanted to kind of have a rivalry game of our own to emulate Troy and Canton, and Wyalusing and Towanda had the Bronze Helmet.”
Luke Wheeler was a senior in 2000 when Wolcott brought the idea to him and Wheeler would take the ball and run with it.
“It was my senior class project and Coach Wolcott had come to me and said, ‘There are all these rivalry games and trophies that get passed around at the high school level, and we’ve been playing Athens for 100-some games now’ and he thought it would be good to have something to pass back-and-forth to whoever wins that game,” Wheeler said.
Once the name “Rusty Rail” was decided, Wolcott would donate a family heirloom to the cause.
“There’s a lot of history behind that piece of rail for me. My most prized memory, and I’d love to see it again, is that hunk of rail that sits on top of the trophy. That belonged to my grandfather who was an old railroad guy, and it was bequeathed to me after my grandfather passed by my mother,” said Wolcott, who said his grandfather, James Kriedler, used to crack walnuts on the piece of rail.
Wheeler would then take the piece of rail, and create what is now a prized possession for the Athens Wildcats and Sayre Redskins.
“Coach Wolcott actually gave me the piece of rail and then my father and I built the base and put the plaque and plates on there,” said Wheeler.
The Redskins would head to Athens for the first-ever Rusty Rail game in 2000 — and they would bring the trophy back home to Redskin Country with a 20-10 win over the Wildcats.
“I remember going down there and I told Sean Kelly, Keith Walker and Matt Wayman ‘You know what, I can see the (Evening Times) in my mind on Monday (with) us bringing that trophy home on the hood of the bus.’ And sure enough we were lucky enough to have won it and brought it home. The first-ever Rusty Rail stayed in Sayre for the first year,” Wolcott remembered.
Aaron Raupers was a sophomore quarterback for Athens back in 2000, and will always remember the first Rusty Rail clash.
“It was on the old football field. I think it was the only Rusty Rail game on the old football field before they got the new field,” said Raupers. “I remember Luke Wheeler was a (Sayre) athlete who came up with the idea for his senior project. That made it a really big deal around here because we didn’t have a trophy. Towanda and Wyalusing has one, Canton andTroy has one, so it was a big deal for us to have a trophy to be able to showcase at the schools.”
Raupers believes the trophy brought the rivalry to a new generation.
“I think before it was kind of just the adults that had the rivalry. I think the trophy made it come together a little bit bigger than what it was,” Raupers said.
The former Wildcats QB recalls a big crowd at the old Athens field.
“We had a gravel track and I remember a lot of people were standing around. Both stands were full, but I think the stands were smaller so it probably looked like a lot more people than what it was, but everyone was closer together than these newer stadiums. It was a little bit closer atmosphere and the crowd was louder,” said Raupers.
Raupers also remembers the tensions running high with the new trophy on the line.
“There was a lot of trash talking during the first game. I think a couple players even got thrown out during it. I was only in 10th grade for that first game, so I was pretty raw to football, and that was probably the first game where I saw a lot of trash talking — I think there were a lot of personal fouls,” said Raupers.
The 2003 Athens graduate also remembers something the Wildcats coaches, led by then-head coach Doug Williams, said before the game.
“The coaches always preached during the week ‘You will remember this game the rest of your life and it will live with you. You will remember if you lost or won against Sayre,’” said Raupers. “That’s what I remember most ... I go down as the first (Athens quarterback) to lose the Rusty Rail, but then I was also the first (Athens) quarterback to win the Rusty Rail.”
Raupers would help the Wildcats start a streak of 17 straight Rusty Rail wins from 2001 to 2017.
“I’m still tight with my mom. She just had her (90th) birthday yesterday, and for 15 years after I left there, she’d hound me, ‘When are they going to bring that trophy back (to Sayre)?,’” said Wolcott of his mom Alice. “She knows all about that trophy, and I’m glad for Kevin (Gorman) and his guys that they brought it back to Sayre. I think he’s doing a great job.”
Sayre brought the Rail back home last year with a win over the Wildcats, and the Redskins will look to make it two in a row tonight at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
“I congratulated Athens on such a long run and then of course for Sayre to finally get it back last year was nice. It was a good deal,” said Wheeler on a video message he sent for the Rusty Rail banquet last year.
Both Wolcott and Wheeler are glad that the Rusty Rail is still going strong — and they are hoping it will continue for a very long time.
“I think the Rusty Rail, if you just think about those words and what the Valley was built around, it’s very heavy as far as the railroad industry and I think that is represented by the kids that are on the field,” said Wheeler, who is now a Major in the U.S. Army. “They have been playing forever, and hopefully they continue to play forever.”
“I’m sure Lucas is very proud of his association with it and I still am,” said Wolcott.
