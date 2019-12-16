CAMPBELL — Waverly went 3-2 at the Campbell-Savona Duals Saturday. The wins came against Addison, Edison and host Campbell-Savona.
Waverly fell to Owego and Canisteo-Greenwood.
Ethan Stotler, Garrett Skeens and Trevor Meyers were all 5-0 with Stotler had four pins and a forfeit. Meyers finished with three pins and two forfeits and Skeens had two pins, a decision and two forfeits.
Waverly will host Dryden at 7 p.m. on Wednesday
Owego 51, Waverly 30
Waverly got four first-period falls and a forfeit win against the Indians.
Rylan LaForest pinned Owego’s Jozsiah Varga-Flynn in a minute, 44 seconds at 126. Garrett Skeens needed 57 seconds to pin Wyatt Gibson at 138. Ethan Stotler registered a 1:05 fall over Matt Gatto at 160. Meyers took Nathan Armstrong to the mat in 1:05.
Waverly 42, Addison 39
Four pins and three forfeits accounted for the Wolverines points in a narrow win.
Connor Stotler opened with a pin at 106 over Jacob Howe and Madison Yeakel accepted a forfeit at 113.
After Addison made it 12-9, Garrett Skeens added a 44-second pin over Anthony Burdick at 132.
Addison was up 27-18 before Ethan Stotler needed 1:22 to deck Caden Atwood at 170.
Addison added a pin for a 33-24 lead before Waverly put the match away with 18 straight points. Meyers accepted a forfeit at 195, and Gage Tedesco put the match on ice with a 2:23 pin win over Garrett Wilson. Kam Peters accepted a forfeit at 285 to seal the win.
Waverly 51, Campbell-Savona 30
Mason Ham opened the match at 113 with a pin in 2:38 and C-S tied the match in like fashion.
Rylan LaForest picked up a second-period pin at 126 and Gerrett Skeens took a 14-7 win over Will Aumick.
Campbell-Savone won the next three matches for a 24-15 lead.
Ethan Stotler closed the gap with a first-period fall at 160, but Waverly took a forfeit loss at 170 and trailed 30-21.
Meyers won by fall at 195, but the match was already in Waverly’s pocket as Andrew Kimble at 182, Tedesco at 220, Trent Skeens at 285, and Connor Stotler atv 106 walked away with forfeiuts
Canisteo-Greenwood 60, Waverly 30
Four pins and a forfeit was all Waverly could get from C-G.
Pins went to Ethan Stotler at 160; Meyers at 195; Tedesco at 220; and Trent Skeens at 285.
Garrett Skeens accepted a forfeit at 132.
Waverly 72, Edison 12
Edison took three guys to a team tournament and the outcome was predictable.
Gage Tedesco (220) and Kam Peters (285) won on first-period pins.
Accepting forfeits for Waverly were LaForest at 126; Garrett Skeens at 132; Lilyparker Ennis at 145; Kaden Kipling at 152; Ethan Stotler at 160; Adam Richart at 170; Kimble at 182; Meyers at 195; and Connor Stotler at 106.
