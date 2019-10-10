Lady Wolverines dunk Crusaders

WAVERLY — Maggie Whitley won three times and three teammates won twice each as Waverly topped Notre Dame 91-55 for an IAC swim win.
Whitley ruled the freestyle sprints for the Wolvverines, taking the 50-yard freestyle, the 100 free and swimming the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay.
Whitley threw down a time of one minute, 1.56 seconds in the 100 free after posting a winning time of 27.13 in the 50 free.
Swimming anchor to Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe and Willow Sharpsteen, Whitley finished off a win in 2:10.76 in the medley relay.
Sharpsteen added a win in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.34; Benjamin won the 100 back in 1:13.40; and Vascoe touched first with a time of 1:23.62 in an exhibition swim in the 100 back.
In addition, Sophia DeSisti won the 200 free in 2:19.29, and Josie VanDyke won the diving with 156.35 points.
