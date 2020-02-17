WAVERLY — Things looked rosy for the Little Red of Ithaca after as quarter of play Monday night. Georgia Haverlock had just hit a three — from out in the vicinity of half court — and Ithaca took a 15-9 lead.
That lead was gone by halftime and when the smoke cleared, Waverly had a 65-31 win over its Class AA opponent.
Waverly’s deficit came from a number of very un-Waverly-like miscues and jumpers that were simply off the mark.
The Wolverines turned up the defensive wick in the second quarter and limited Ithaca to a Skylar Orlowski field goal.
Offensively, Waverly had still not hit its stride and led 19-17 at the break.
The explosion that Waverly fans have come to expect arrived in the third quarter. While limiting Ithaca to a pair of Kyaija Stewart field goals, Waverly rolled for 26 points to take a 45-21 lead after three.
Sidney Tomasso was the catalyst and handled much of the reaction herself. The Waverly junior ripped the nets for 20 points in the period, dropping in four three-pointers in the process. She was also 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the quarter and 10-of-11 from the charity stripe in the game.
There were no long-range bombardment in the fourth quarter for Waverly just a lot of close-range success in closing the game with a 20-10 advantage in the quarter.
Tomasso finished with 28 points for Waverly and Kennedy Westbrook finished with 13 points after scoring five in the first quarter to provide much of her team’s offense.
Also for Waverly, Morgan Adams had seven points; Paige Lewis added five points; Gianna Picco and Alyssa Sindoni netted four points each; and Olivia Nittinger matched Peyton Shaw with two points each.
Haverlock led Ithaca with seven points. Mia Little added six points with Stewart and Grace Backus netting five points each.
Waverly will host Vestal tonight at 5:30 before the Waverly boys host Watkins Glen in the rubber-game of a series tied at 1-1.
The winner of the boys game will play Whitney Point at TC3 Friday at 7:45 p.m. in the IAC Large School overall championship game.
