Athens Football Schedule

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Home games in bold

League games in italics

Friday, Aug. 23: at Hanover

Friday, Aug. 30: vs. North Penn/Mansfield

Friday, Sept. 6: at Cowanesque Valley

Thursday, Sept. 12: vs. Wyalusing

Friday, Sept. 20: vs. Canton (HC)

Friday, Sept. 27: at Wellsboro

Friday, Oct. 4: at Towanda

Friday, Oct. 11: vs. Midd-West

Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Troy

Friday, Oct. 25: at Sayre

