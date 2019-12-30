Waverly’s Wright good when conditions are wrong

WAVERLY – Waverly junior Collin Wright had a great season, almost from the outset. He consistently ran better times on familiar courses than he did in 2018, earned a trip to the state meet and ruled the roost across the Valley’s cross country venues.
For those reasons, Wright is he Morning Times Male Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Wright said that he was pleased with here he started the season.
“I was genuinely pleased with the success I started to see early on, and I was happy that I was able to drop significant time PR-wise and PR on different courses,” he said. “I would have liked to place higher in the postseason and at states, but looking back, I think it was a solid season that I’m going to try to propel into next year.”
Wright said that dropping time early in the season was motivating.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Wright said. “Our first meet this year was at Oneonta, which is a really flat course and I was really disappointed with my time there. Then those next few meets we really flat with some really good competition, so the times and the way I was PR-ing was really pleasing. I was seeing significant drops from previous years, so after that rough first meet, it was really a good motivator to go into the rest of my season.”
One would think that a runner would prefer to compete on a smooth surface and in good weather.
That “one” would not be Collin Wright.
“I’m definitely a fan of mud, snow, rain – anything that can throw off the course or make it more difficult or technical. I have a trail-running background as far as what I started running, so I’ve always loved the technicality of running and anything that can be thrown into the mix.”
Wright said he sees adverse conditions as an advantage.
“Psychologically, I get much more excited if I know the conditions are going to be terrible. For a lot of people it’s weird, but I’m always really excited for snow, rain, mud or anything like that.”
Wright said that running cross country sets him up for his next sports season.
“It lays a good base mileage for me, it gets my pacing better and allows me to get a better perspective on where I’m at with my mile paces. Going from 5K down to 3,200 for indoor track, you’re dropping pace. It’s completely flat, but having that base underneath you and having the competition – when you go to states so late in the season there really isn’t much down time between your seasons, recovery-wise and you go right into the next season – it’s a really nice segue.”
Wright said he’s always seen himself as a team leader.
“From my earliest years in seventh and eighth grades, I’ve always looked up to the seniors and tried to learn from them,” said Wright, adding, “but I always assumed that leadership role and definitely over the last few years I’ve taken the leadership role, at least of the guys’ team. I really just love cheering on my teammates and being there for them every meet. I take as much pride in their success as I to in my own. It’s an individual and a team sport at the same time, so getting to lead the cross country team is one of my greatest pleasures.”
Wright said his highlight involves a wrong turn.
“I actually went the right way at Chenango Valley High School. That’s the course with the famed ‘Suicide Hill.’ I was in the lead pack with three or four others. We had walked the course so I knew where I was going but the other guys branched right when we were supposed to hang left. I was the only one to hang left, so I stopped dead in my tracks and waved my arms. They waved me that way because the rest of the pack went with them. If I had been the only one to go the right way, they would have had to scratch everybody’s time. That got me a little bit fired up, so I ended up catching up to the rest of the pack and placing second after losing all of that time. That’s one of my favorite courses, and I think that was my favorite personal moment, just fighting my way up to that top pack and into the number two spot.”
