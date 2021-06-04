HORSEHEADS — Union Springs boasted three of the top five scores on the way to winning the Interscholastic Athletic Conference Small School Boys Golf Championships on Thursday.
Second-place Southern Cayuga had the other two, including medalist Brandon Vanacore, who shot a 79.
Union Springs finished with a 358 to Southern Cayuga’s 382.
Groton was third with a 412; fourth-place Watkins Glen had a 415 and Tioga was fifth with a score of 423.
Rounding out the field, Trumansburg was sixth with a 429, Marathon was seventh with a 434; Moravia was eighth with a 448 and Odessa-Montour was ninth with a final tally of 464.
The Wolves rode Joey Sylvester’s 81, the 87 posted by Luke Parker and Andrew Salls’ 91 to the win with Michael Culver adding a 99.
Jackson Otis had a 91 for Southern Cayuga’s Chiefs and all four scorers for Groton — Kalib Manning (96), Kolin Manning (96), Drake O’Connor (98) and Zach Tagliavento (99) — broke 100.
Zach Nichols led the way for Tioga with a 93 — the sixth-best score of the day — and Tyler Roe was right on his heels with a 100. Also scoring for the Tigers were Evan Sickler with a 112 and Gianni Silvestri with a 118.
