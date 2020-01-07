TRUMANSBURG — Waverly’s boys basketball team went north to Trumansburg and came home on the good side of a 74-46 score.
The win was the 200th of Head Coach Lou Judson’s 17-year career atop the Waverly program.
“It means I’ve been around a long time,” he said.
The game didn’t start out great for the Wolverines as Trumansburg took a 14-13 lead after a quarter.
Then the Wolverines shook off the rust and rolled for a 24-point second quarter to take a 37-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.
After adding five points to that lead in the third quarter, Waverly outscored the Blue Raiders 18-8 in the fourth quarter.
“We had an 11-day layoff from the Valley Christmas Tournament final,” said Judson. “You tend to be rusty. We didn’t shoot the three well and we didn’t shoot well from the free throw line.”
Waverly hit 12.5 percent from beyond the arc and 60 percent from the line but still won going away.
“It’s nice when you can win a game like this without playing your best,” said the coach, who noted that, while his team played better from the second quarter on, 24 turnovers were too much. “I have enough quality players that, if someone is having an off night, I can plug someone in.”
As usual, Scott Woodring was on all night ending the game with 33 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Aidan Westbrook wound up with eight points and three steals; Peyton Bowen had seven points; Jalen McCarty packaged five assists with three steals; and Joey Tomasso also had three steals.
Jamie Schappi led Trunansburg with 13 points and Lucas Taves added 11 points.
Also for the Blue Raiders, Isiah Johnson had eight points and Elijah Black finished with seven points.
JV: Waverly won the JV game 71-29.
Nalen Carling led Waverly with 16 points.
Waverly will host Lansing at 7 p.m. on Friday.
