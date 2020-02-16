BINGHAMTON — Tioga won the Section IV Division II Duals last month and had five top seeds coming into the Section IV Division II Championships so one would figure the Tigers to make off with the tournament title.
Going into the finals, though, Tioga trailed Windsor by 13.5 points and each had five finalists.
No worries. Tioga went 5-0 in its championship opportunities and Windsor was 2-3 in its finals.
Title: Tioga.
Tioga finished with 217 points to 215.5 for the Black Knights.
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville was a distant third with 147 points with Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville fourth with 144 points and Walton-Delhi rounding out the top five of the 25-team tournament with 97.5 points.
The finals started wth Tioga’s two lightweights — in actual weight only — Gianni Silvestri and Caden Bellis getting wins.
Silvestri, at 99, had a familiar foe in Darren Florence from BGAH. Silvestri beat him at the Class Sectional and did so again Saturday night, 5-3.
Silvestri was on the attack from the outset. Florence fought off a few of Silvestri’s attempts but the Tioga grappler got his foe on the mat with a double leg before the period ended. Starting on the bottom, Silvestri was allowed to roam freely by Florence. The ploy backfired when Silvestri hit a single leg with a minute left in the second period.
Florence opted to start the third period neutral, but the result was the same as a Silvestri double leg put him up 6-0 in what would be a deceptively close 7-3.
Bellis hooked up with Joey Florence of BGAH in the final after beating him in last week’s Class Sectional.
After a scoreless first period, Bellis elected to start the second period on the bottom. With just over a minute remaining in the period, Bellis got the reversal that would provide the only points of the match in a 2-0 win for the Tioga wrestler.
Silvestri and Bellis are workout partners in the wrestling room and both said that having competition that tough helped them.
“It helps a lot because we push each other every day and give each other good looks,” said Silvestri.
Bellis chimed in, “He’s No. 1 in the state right now. I can’t get better competition than that.”
Neither is a fan of wrestling the same guy multiple times.
“I think it gets tougher when you see people more than once,” said Silvestri. “They know what you’re going to do and you know what they’re going to do.”
“It’s way harder,” said Bellis. “They know exactly what moves you’re going to do.”
It didn’t hinder either one on Saturday.
Next up for Tioga was the final at 120 with teammates Donovan Smith and Mason Welch going for the gold.
Smith has been winning most of these matchups and did again Saturday.
Up 2-0 after the first period, Smith hit a couple of sets of near fall points for an 8-0 lead through two.
With the outcome never in doubt, Smith won 13-1.
He was excited but not completely happy.
“It’s hard mentally and physically (to wrestle him),” said Smith. “He’s my best friend. I really hope to see him at states. I think he’ll get a wild card to states. We’re both top-eight in the state and can both place.”
Even with a number of wins over his friend and a top seed, Smith takes every match seriously.
“I came in here knowing that records reset when you go to sectionals,:” he said. “You never know what could happen. You could lose and not get to the state tournament.”
The next Tioga wrestler was the one with the best chance of moving on.
Defending state champion Brady Worthing had pinned his way through the tournament. Through the quarters and semis, Worthing was on the mat for a total of five minutes and a second.
He would need to work for six minutes in the final, though, as Sidney’s Zach Harrington wasn’t as easy to pin down.
Worthing opened fast, though, getting a snap takedown and back points in a flash.
The hoped-for pin wouldn’t come, though.
Harrington was hit for a second stall call to make it 6-0 and Worthing, who had started on the bottom, escaped to make it a 7-0 match.
Harrington started on the bottom in the third period and made his escape only to be taken down again by Worthing, who won 9-1.
The most impactful final of the night for Tioga was at 152 where Emmett Wood took on Windsor’s James Hoover.
Wood had wrestled Hoover twice and owned a major decision and a pin. The pressure was on in this case, though, as the team title was on the line.
Wood wasted no time, taking Hoover down to his back for a quick 5-0 lead.
Wood started the second period on the bottom but quickly escaped and added a takedown that would end the scoring at 8-0 in Wood’s favor.
Wood said that his success came from the wrestling room
“We have really great coaches so our practices are very hard,” he said. “All the places that we go to get us ready for this. We go to a lot of hard competitions on our way here I think that really helps us against everyone else.”
Wood exhoed what so many of his teammates had said about wrestling a guy multiple times.
“I don’t like wrestling kids more than once. They get a feel for you,” said Wood. “That’s the third time I’ve wrestled him so I knew that I just had to be smart and I’d be able to take care of it.”
The coup-de-gras for Tioga’s team win was handled by Waverly’s Ethan Stotler, who pinned Windsor’s David Flora at the 1:27 mark of the first period in the final at 160.
Windsor got wins in its other two finals but couldn’t catch the Tigers.
With all of those champions, there weren’t that many other Tioga placewinners.
Taking third for Tioga was Jacob Welch at 126. Dom Wood was fourth at 220. Coming in fifth for the Tigers were David MacWhinnie, at 132 and Justin Hopkins at 145.
