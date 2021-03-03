WAVERLY — The Northeast Regional Championships weren’t the only wrestling to take place on Saturday.
Among the events that were held, Waverly, SVEC and Corning put on an exhibition, with Tioga hosting an exhibition with Elmira and Newark Valley .
No team scores were kept, as has been the rule this season, but a number of local wrestlers took to the mat and did well.
Today, Waverly hosts Edison and Tioga hosts SVEC and Corning.
Waverly, SVEC, Corning
WAVERLY — The host Wolverines and SVEC’s Eagles turned in some good performances on Saturday.
Leading the charge for Waverly was Connor Stotler, who went 3-0 in Saturday’s action after going 2-1 against Newark Valley in another non-scoring match on Friday.
Anthony Speer was 2-0 on Saturday to even his weekend mark at 2-2.
Derek Bartlett, Gage Tedesco, Ty Beeman and Kamden Peters also picked up a win each on Saturday. Tedesco and Beeman were each 3-3 for the weekend and Landon McCarty went 2-1.
Devin Beach led the way for SVEC with a 3-0 mark on Saturday. Kaleb Smith, Jayden Duncanson and Kaiden Ruben were each 1-0.
Tioga, Elmira, Newark Valley
TIOGA — The Tigers really cleaned house on Saturday, winning 35 of 42 matches.
Nine Tioga wrestlers wrestled more than once and were undefeated.
Caden Bellis rolled to a 5-0 mark, with Levi Bellis, Zac Kotsuba, Gianni Silvestri and Tyler Roe each 4-0.
Deakon Bailey was 3-0 with John Woodcock, Donovan Smith and Emmett Wood each checking in a 2-0. Ethan Agan was 2-1. Smith picked up his 100th win during the day.
