Sayre looks to break string vs. Muncy

SAYRE — These teams have a history.
Muncy and Sayre have played a bunch of times over the last several years. Most of the time, Muncy had a lopsided win.
Since Sayre’s resurgence, though, the battles have been much closer and the teams split games in 2016 and 2018.
That may seem fine, but the breakdown has not been to Sayre’s liking. In 2016, Sayre won 23-22 in overtime during the regular season, but Muncy won 13-0 in the playoffs. In 2018, Sayre won 28-14 during the regular season, but Muncy turned the tables and won 19-7 in the playoffs. That’s a pattern Sayre would like to break.
So here it is 2019 and 8-2 Sayre again has a regular-season win over Muncy. This time, though, that win, by a 21-17 count, was on the road and Muncy, 6-4, has to travel to Sayre for tonight’s playoff game.
That makes two differences between the other two seasons and this season. Can Sayre get the third (a playoff win)? That remains to be seen.
The teams have six common opponents and each has gone 5-1 with the loss in each case to District IV Class A top seed Canton. The tiebreaker, of course, is Sayre’s regular season win over Muncy. In those games — including the head-to-head matchup — Sayre has scored 264 points and allowed 132 points. Muncy has scored 205 points and allowed 117 points.
The Indians have found Ethan Gush over the last four weeks. Used more sparingly in the first six weeks of the season, Gush has amassed 76 carries for 509 yards and nine TDs. In the first six games, he had 59 rushes for 295 yards and three scores. Paul Pepper (122-565-3) will get his carries as will QB Branson Eyer with a few totes left over for others.
Speaking of Eyer, the QB has hit 45 of 90 passes for 835 yards with seven TDs and five interceptions in nine games for a passer efficiency rating of 142.49 (NCAA calculations).
Ross Eyer is Branson’s top target with 17 catches for 554 yards and nine TDs. Christian Good has 16 catches for 160 yards, leaving few targets for other receivers.
Sayre counters with a bevy of hard-running backs led by Isaiah Firestine who has 959 yards and 13 scores on 170 carries. Quarterback Brayden Horton will get his carries with Jacob Bennett, Pat Casterline, David Northrup and Zach Garrity filling in.
Brayden Horton has connected on 91 of 194 passes to a strong group of receivers for 1,463 yards and 19 TDs and 10 picks for a passer efficiency rating of 132.26.
Ethan Miller, Corbin Brown and Zach Watkins have been going back and forth for the lead receiver role for the Redskins, Currently, Miller leads in receptions with 23 for 325 yards and seven TDs, Brown has 319 yards and four scores on 21 catches and Watkins has 19 catches for 286 yards and two scores. Add Luke Horton, Casterline and an occasional target for a bunch of other guys and the Redskins’ passing attack is varied enough to keep teams guessing.
Sayre kept Gush in check with 68 yards on 17 runs two weeks ago and will need to do so again. In the games the Indians have won, they’re averaged 290 rushing yards. In the games Muncy lost the Indians have averaged 135 yards on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.