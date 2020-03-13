For some right now, there is a lot of fear over the COVID-19 virus. For others, they may think it’s all overblown.
The reality is, no matter people’s views, it’s having a huge impact on our day to day lives and certainly going to impact the sports world.
In other countries, sports already were being impacted in a big way by the COVID-19 Virus, and Wednesday the first big dominos began to fall in the U.S.
There were already some things happening, the IVY League had called off their conference basketball tournament, and some other events were going on without fans.
Then the NCAA Tournament announced they’d be playing in nearly empty arenas before the biggest move of the day on Wednesday when the NBA suspended their season.
Those were the first big dominos, but they certainly weren’t the last.
Right now, the virus is impacting all aspects of life.
From a travel ban for parts of the world to colleges all over the country shutting down and companies altering their schedules for employees.
Sports was not going to be immune to the changes.
Anytime you have arenas or stadiums with thousands to tens of thousands of people gathered together, there are decisions that have to be made.
And those decisions extend beyond professional sports.
High school sports have already been impacted in the area.
The PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships were postponed on Thursday. Soon after the PIAA postponed the state basketball tournament. New York indefinitely postponed their state basketball tournament, meaning that Morgan Gentile and the Elmira girls hoops team has to wait to see if they will get a chance to play sometime for a state title.
Right before games tipped off colleges starting calling off their conference tournaments with all the major conference postponing. Then later in the day the NCAA took it a step further and canceled the NCAA Tournament and then later shut down all Division I winter and spring sports.
The MLS postponed their season and the ATP and ITF shut down their events for the next six weeks.
There are colleges that have already gotten rid of their entire spring sports schedules, including Cornell and the Ivy League, and Bucknell and the Patriot League.
Next came the NHL and Major League baseball stopping play. NASCAR will hold races, but no fans will be in attendance.
Athens grad Ariana Gambrell is one of those athletes in the Patriot League. She had her entire first season of outdoor track and field wiped out before it even began.
Some others with local ties have had things impacted as well.
The Patriot League Women’s basketball tournament was canceled, a tournament that was being hosted by Bucknell, with Coach Trevor Woodruff, a Wyalusing grad.
The Stars and Stripes All-Star basketball tournament in Section 4 was canceled. Waverly Coach Lou Judson had been scheduled to coach and Waverly’s Scott Woodring was one of the players chosen for the boys’ team.
Penn State’s wrestling team loses their shot at NCAA wrestling, and the highly ranked Cornell hockey teams lose their shots at competing for national crowns.
Every moment it seems like a new league is calling off their spring sports. Every day more and more schools are sending kids home.
The way things are going, spring sports throughout the country, at every level from youth to the pros, seem to be in danger of not being played.
There are senior athletes who were ready for their last seasons of college sports, and it’s not going to happen. There will be no home games, no senior night, no shot at winning conference titles.
There are freshmen who were ready to start their careers, and now their first season is gone.
It’s very likely some high school athletes may lose games, or seasons, in careers that are already oh so short.
Right now there are basketball teams that worked all season to play in their conference tournaments, and those dreams are gone in the blink of an eye.
People often view sports as an escape from reality.
The truth is though sports can’t escape reality in a time like this.
There are things happening in the world bigger than a basketball game. Bigger than a swim meet or a hockey game.
However, that doesn’t make the loss, the pain, the changes in life for athletes any less real.
“Today has been a really rough day,” Waverly grad Wendi Hammond said. Hammond is a freshman and was starting as one of the top pitchers on the Division I Albany softball team before the rest of the season got called off. “I am devastated by the news. I feel terrible for the seniors on my team. We have all worked so hard for this season.
“I guess now it is just out of our control and we can’t do anything about it. Everyone is going through the same thing. Next year we will come back better than ever. It makes me even more excited for next season, even more time to prepare ourselves. Just have to look at the positives and pray that everyone stays safe.”
For the athletes, it’s not just having games canceled, it’s having no school as well.
“Our school actually isn’t in session from here on out, we will be doing online instruction,” said Athens grad Aubrey Allen, a softball player at Slippery Rock. “I think it’s shocking to me that something could cause such a ripple effect across the countries.”
Right now, there is no word on spring sports for the PIAA or New York High Schools.
However, if things get canceled it could have huge impacts on many athletes.
There are athletes who have college dreams, who need to impress this spring in order to get a scholarship.
One athlete sharing his story was a state qualifier who is hoping to get a scholarship from his dream, Division I program. He’s been recruited by the school and is looking for a big spring to get him the scholarship.
However, losing the season could cost him that chance.
It could cost a lot of athletes that chance.
It could cost athletes a chance to be noticed by colleges. A chance to improve in their sport. A chance to spend time with their teammates and coaches.
While it’s a tough situation and athletes are losing seasons, some athletes are finding positives in a tough situation.
“I only look at it as a positive,” Gambrell said. “I will be able to get back this season as it will be a non-competition season and I can use it as a fifth-year. The indoor season was very challenging and a lot to adjust to. For me, it has been a year of building and development anyways, so I’m only looking at the positive side of things. I now have six months to train at home and prepare to go back to school in the fall. Which I will then prepare for that year’s indoor season, which I intend to be very well prepared for. With the fifth-year now as an option, I think it’s a great opportunity for my body to develop more and be prepared at that time to run faster times, jump, and throw further than I would this outdoor season.”
It’s those positives that need to be taken from tough times.
This is a situation much bigger than sports.
It’s a situation about health and safety. It’s more than just wins and losses.
But, the impact on sports is real.
The impact on athletes is real.
Things are changing by the moment in the world. They are changing by the moment in sports.
The only certainty in the sports world right now, there is no certainty.
