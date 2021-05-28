WAVERLY — Waverly’s tennis squad hooked up with Notre Dame on Thursday and came away on the wrong end of a 4-1 score.
Waverly’s lone win on the day was delivered by fourth singles player Sheldon Huddleston, who beat Notre Dame’s Kate Welliver 7-5, 6-1.
At first singles, ND’s Alexandra Meier topped Waverly’s Collin Keefer 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
At second singles, Waverly’s Preston Tompkins dropped a 6-2, 6-3 decision to the Crusaders’ Rachel Tsang.
In the match at third singles, Notre Dame Renata Russo downed Waverly’s Madelin Goodwin 6-4, 6-0.
In the one doubles match of the night, Notre Dame’s Jade Nordin and Jeremy Qin topped Waverly’s Rachel Shambo and Ashlen Croft 6-4, 6-2.
