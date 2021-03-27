Nate Ryck signs letter of Intent to Elmira College

WAVERLY — After playing for his father on the Waverly boys varsity soccer team for three seasons, senior Nate Ryck has decided where his next chapter of life will take him after graduation.
On Friday afternoon, Ryck signed his National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Elmira College, while also attending the school for a degree in Biology/Pre-Med.
“I just felt like Elmira was a great fit for me,” said Nate Ryck. “All of the coaches and players made me feel right at home when I got to meet them and talk to them. They really convinced me that it’s going to help me to take a further step to where I want to be in life.”
As a junior last year (2019), he earned first team all-IAC honors on the soccer field where he took a big step in his development on the soccer team.
“He displays a confidence on the soccer field that he normally doesn’t display anywhere else,” said his head coach and father Eric Ryck. “Off the soccer field he’s a very quiet kid, but on the field a switch flips. He plays with a passion and intensity for that game that is just rare to find.”
However, Nate puts just as much time if not more into his studies in the classroom. Along with playing soccer, he is a member of the National Honor Society. To be successful in multiple aspects of life takes maturity and time management skills, something his father says he’s learned from a young age.
“As a family we pack a lot into our day, and we’re hardworking individuals, so he’s picked up on that over the years to get where he is now with such a great work ethic,” said Eric Ryck. “You have to work hard to get to where you want to go. That’s been a message he’s carried with him for a long time. He’s talked about wanting to play college soccer since he was eight years old. Accomplishing that has really been a testament to his hard work and what he’s done.”
