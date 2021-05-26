WAVERLY — Waverly had more hits, the walks were pretty even and the game was nearly error free. When you strike out 12 batters and have a solid outing from the circle, you’re thinking that should be a win.
In spite of Waverly having advantages in most categories of play, Lansing emerged with an 8-5 win on Tuesday.
The difference? Lansing racked up 14 stolen bases. Only three of the Bobcats’ runs came with an RBI attached. The rest came from aggressive baserunning.
It looked as though Waverly had scored first with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but the batter who drove in the run had batted out of order and became the third out instead of the first with a RBI.
Lansing ran its way to a run in the top of the second with a single, two swiped bases and a sacrifice fly. In the third, is was a steal of home and a passed ball — and so i went.
Meanwhile, Waverly was getting hits and getting on base; the Wolverines just couldn’t dent the scoreboard.
Lansing went up 5-0 in the top of the fourth — scoring two more runs without the help of a RBI.
Waverly had seven runners in the first three innings before breaking through in the fourth. With one out, Peyton Shaw singled to center. A two-out walk to Olivia Robinson set the stage for Aubrey Ennis, who drilled a three-run homer to left.
That got the Lady Wolverines back in the game, but Lansing added two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Waverly got two runs in the sixth on back-to-back-to-back doubles by Ennis, Alyssa Sindoni and Hali Jenner.
That left Waverly three runs down with an inning to play. Waverly loaded the bases again, but a line our-double play ended the threat and the game.
Ennis paced Waverly with a single, double, home run, three RBI and two runs; Peyton Shaw had three singles and a run; Jenner had a single, double and RBI; Sindoni had the double, run and RBI.
Also for Waverly, Sidney Tomasso and Bella Romano had one hit each and Robinson scored a run.
Jenner went the distance in the circle fanning 12. She allowed five hits and seven walks. Six of the eight runs Lansing got off Jenner were earned.
Waverly will host Spencer-Van Etten today at 4:30 p.m.
