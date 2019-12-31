ATHENS — The Athens boys soccer program has been dominant in the Northern Tier League over the past several years — and a big part of that recently was the duo of Aaron Lane and Luke Arnold.
The senior standouts were key to the success over the past four seasons, including putting together outstanding 2019 campaigns.
Lane had a team-high 27 goals and 14 assists for 68 total points. Arnold had a balanced 18 goals and 17 assists for 53 points.
The 2019 Morning Times’ Co-Players of the Year helped Athens go 11-0 in league play and 15-4 overall. The Wildcats made it to the District IV finals.
“It was an amazing year. We got stuff done in and out of the league. We had challenges, but we faced them and we got it done,” said Lane.
Both Arnold and Lane believe their bond has helped them be successful on the field.
“Playing soccer with Aaron over the last four years, we’ve been able to kind of understand how each other plays, play off each other, work together to get the goals. Obviously, we both ended up being really successful, so I guess that bond we built over the years has worked,” said Arnold.
Lane echoed that sentiment.
“It just formed ever since we stepped on the field in seventh-and-eighth grade and we played travel together and it just grew from there,” Lane said.
While both standouts put up big numbers this year, they also enjoyed spreading the ball around to other Wildcats.
“We liked spreading it around and sharing it as a team and just going from there,” Lane said.
Arnold believes spreading the scoring around helped the Wildcats be very successful over the last few years.
“I mean not scoring as many goals doesn’t really matter to me. We were able to get as far as we did every year because we had so much talent,” Arnold said. “One person getting all the goals doesn’t do much for a team when you have five, six guys that score the goals and even more than contribute to that. It really helps the team out.”
Arnold credited Head Coach Jake Lezak and Assistant Coach Dan Lane with helping the Wildcats get the job done on the field.
“I’ve learned a ton here. Coach Lezak and Coach Lane both did a fantastic job of preparing everyone on the team,” Arnold said. “Coach Lezak would hold weight lifting training sessions after school every day in the offseason and in season. The dedication and effort that both coaches put into each player just kind of shows through with all the talent they gained.”
Lane agreed with his teammate.
“I loved it. I loved every minute of it. I wouldn’t pick any other coach,” said Lane, who got to play for his dad over the last four years. “It was amazing. There’s no greater feeling than having those two coaches as my coaches for high school.”
Both Lane and Arnold will be leaving Athens High with plenty of great soccer memories — both on the field and off the field.
“The two district titles we won and all the bonds that we formed over the years,” said Lane on his favorite memories.
“The family that was built on the team,” added Arnold. “All the boys were just kind of bonded together through all of the activities we did, all the hard training sessions, the running sessions — we all kind of sweat, cried, we all went through the pain together.”
