SAYRE — The Sayre football program had to suffer through a 17-year Rusty Rail losing streak to rival Athens, but after a thrilling comeback on Friday night, the Redskins have started a winning streak of their own.
The Redskins rallied from 14 points down to claim just the third Rusty Rail trophy for their program, defeating the crosstown rival Athens Wildcats 21-14 Friday evening at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
For Sayre’s senior class, they’ve now done something no other class has been able to do, beat the Wildcats in back-to-back years.
“For the seniors, it’s just all the work they’ve put in,” said Sayre Head Coach Kevin Gorman following the victory. “They’ve put in a lot of work ever since my staff and I took over the program — this is kind of building up.”
Sayre’s offense was led by standout senior running back Isaiah Firestine, who had 138 yards on 28 carries and the game-winning touchdown.
Athens led the rivalry clash for all but approximately three minutes on Friday, before giving up the game-winning touchdown to Sayre
Late in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats lined up to punt the ball to Sayre, while nursing a 14-13 lead. A high snap sent the ball over Caleb Nichols’ head and although he was able to secure it, he was tackled for a loss and Sayre’s offense took to the field with great field position.
With 3:11 left in the game, Firestine took the hand-off up the middle before bouncing to the outside where he was met with nothing but green grass. He took the ball up the sideline and dove across the goal line, giving the Redskins their first lead of the evening.
“I didn’t see anything. I got bounced up into my own guy and I saw the opening,” recalled Firestine about the game-winning score. “I was thinking to myself, Do I stiff arm or do I go?’ So I just went and I kept going and I thought I had it and I had it.”
Quarterback Brayden Horton converted the two-point conversion that saw the Redskins take a 21-14 lead.
Early in the first quarter, the Wildcats used an early fumble to set up a 12-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a Mason Lister QB sneak.
The Wildcats used another turnover and good field position to double their lead — this time using a Keegan Rude pick and return to set up a 10-yard drive that again ended in a Lister rushing score.
Sayre would swing the momentum in their favor as they clawed their way back into the game with their first touchdown with just 21 seconds left in the half.
Facing a fourth-and-four, Brayden Horton connected with Ethan Miller down the sideline. Miller shed a few tackles before being forced down at the 2-yard line. The Sayre QB would call his own number, going two yards in for the score.
“We knew we had to get a score on the board. It was pretty huge,” said Gorman. “That drive, that catch by Ethan (Miller), just how we were doing it, it was huge. Going down 14-0 is a lot different than 14-6, 14-7.”
The Redskins used a surprise onside kick to open the second half as they successfully recovered the ball.
Sayre continued to ride the momentum of its late second-quarter touchdown and the successful onside kick to draw within one point of the leading Wildcats.
Again, facing a fourth down, Brayden Horton connected over the top to Luke Horton, who beat his defender and hauled in the 28-yard touchdown.
From there, Sayre would go on to win the game following the Firestine touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Although Sayre won the game, both Gorman and Firestine stated that there is a lot of work to do with the District 4 playoffs looming.
“I told our guys, it’s one-and-done, it’s one-and-done football — you don’t get another week,” stated Gorman about the postseason. “Every game could be your last. You have to play hard.”
“I’m excited for next week, and I think our guys got set back into their place a little bit so we know every game isn’t going to be 35-7 or 62-7; every game could be a dog fight from here on out,” he added.
“It’s a gut check,” added Firestine about the game. “You see your mistakes.”
“Muncy or South Williamsport are going to see our film. They’ll see how we played and we’re going to have to fix what we did wrong, but we’ll be all right,” he said.
Sayre finished their regular season with an 8-2 record as the Wildcats closed out their regular season with a 1-9 record.
Sayre will move on to play for a District title as Athens will host Waverly next week in the first-ever UNICO Bowl.
