NEWARK VALLEY — Just under a year ago, the Newark Valley Cardinals and the Waverly Wolverines matched up against each other in the Section IV girls Class B quarterfinal game.
This time around there were undeniable differences but the result remained similar. The Wolverines fought hard and stayed closer than they did last season with hot shooting and without junior Olivia Nittinger. However, it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals pulled out a 75-69 victory at the end of the game in a high-scoring battle.
“We knew going in that it was going to be a battle, and we certainly showed some effort,” said Waverly head coach Bob Kelly. “They’re very good at what they do, and they definitely had the size advantage against us tonight.”
The Wolverines started off hot shooting from beyond the arc, which would continue to be a narrative of the matchup. Three 3-point makes paced Waverly over the Cardinals, taking a 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolverines continued to pour it on early in the second quarter as they raced out to a 6-0 run to extend their lead to eight, shutting down Newark Valley’s size by collapsing the defense into the paint.
That was when the Cardinals figured things out offensively using transition off steals to get back into the game. They would use a 12-2 run at the end of the half and a senior Brianna Beebe 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a 33-31 lead heading into the break.
The Cardinals used that momentum from the end of the first half to continue to score points by extending the floor. They put up an impressive 23 points in the third quarter, which was the most by any team all night. They held a 56-45 lead into the final period of play.
Down by 14 with just over five minutes left in the game, the Wolverines conjured up a late run, refusing to go down without a fight. That short run would allow them to get within five points with a minute remaining. The Cardinals closed it out at the free throw line to secure the 75-69 victory.
Sophomore Kennedy Westbrook led all scorers in the game with 21 points, coming from three 3-point makes for the Wolverines. Senior Sidney Tomasso finished close behind Westbrook with 20 points, 10 coming evenly from each half. Junior Lourden Benjamin and senior Gabby Picco each added 12 points while Picco’s 12 came from four threes.
Brianna Beebe once again led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points and four steals. Junior Hannah Ferguson and senior Mackenna Nechwedowich each had big nights in the paint as Ferguson tallied up 16 points and 10 rebounds with a double-double while Nechwedowich finished the contest with nine points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Haley Beebe added 13 points for the Cardinals in the win.
“I liked our energy tonight and we’re definitely going to show that same energy against them tomorrow,” said Kelly. “We know that both teams are going to see a lot of the same things as tonight, so we’re going to be ready to go.”
Both teams will see a familiar face on Thursday night as the 3-0 Cardinals and 3-1 Wolverines will face each other back-to-back nights. This time the game will be at Waverly High School at 5:30 p.m.
Athens 51, Canton 21
CANTON — Athens pitched an 18-0 first-quarter shut out Wednesday and eased to a 51-21 Northern Tier League win.
Kayleigh Miller had eight of her game-high 22 points in the opening stanza — 12 by halftime — and Caydence Macik had 11 of her 17 points in the middle two quarters.
Macik added five rebounds and four steals for Athens and Miller handed out three assists and two steals.
Also for Athens, Megan Collins had four assists, Karlee Bartlow had four steals and each had four points for the Wildcats; Mya Thompson added five boards and two points and Hannah Blackman scored two points.
Emmie Tymeson led Canton with six points. Courtney Weiskopff and Molly Ward collected four points each.
Athens will visit Northeast Bradford on Friday.
