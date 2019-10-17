2019 records

Norwich: 2-4 (2-3).

Waverly: 3-3 (2-3).

———

Players to watch

Norwich: QB Griffin Mills; RB David Berger; WR Carson Maynard; LB JT Vinal; LB Cameron Byrne.

Waverly: QB Joe Tomasso; WR Jaylen McCarty; WR Aidan Westbrook; LB David Hallett; LB Ethan Stotler.

———

Fast facts

Norwich: Even though their records are both 2-2 against common opposition, the Tornado have out-performed the Wolverines statistically … Norwich derives 60 percent of its offense from the run … Mills is a dual threat under center, combining the run and the pass for 70 percent of Norwich’s yards … Maine-Endwell pulled away from Norwich after halftime.

Waverly: The one game in which Waverly out-performed the Tornado was Maine Endwell, 380 yards to 342 … The Wolverines are slightly pass-heavy, having gained 52 percent of its yards through the air … McCarty, Westbrook and Stotler have combined for 62 receptions for 904 receiving yards and eight TDs … Hallett, Stotler and Caden Turscik lead the defense … Waverly is celebrating Homecoming tonight.

———

2018 records

Norwich: 5-4.

Waverly: 7-3.

———

Last five seasons

Norwich: 27-26.

Waverly: 32-23.

———

Last game: Norwich won 28-6 in the second game of the 2017 season.

