HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A slow start and several turnovers would doom the Athens football squad on Friday night as Hanover Area picked up a 31-21 win over the visiting Wildcats.
“We didn’t start the game very well and in the second half, being tired, we made some glaring mistakes … not being in the right place at the right time, not executing, just certain things that should be simply executed,” said Athens coach Jack Young on the loss.
Joe Curcio would do most of the damage for Hanover as the junior ran the ball 16 times for 159 yards and two scores in the win.
Athens was led by Damian Hudson as the senior standout finished with 72 rushing yards and one score. He would also return a punt for a score and hauled in a touchdown pass for the Wildcats.
The two teams traded fumbles early in the contest, but Hanover would take advantage when Athens coughed up the ball.
Just four plays after Athens’ first turnover, Curcio broke free on a 29-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion put the Hawkeyes up 8-0 with 6:15 left in the first.
Athens gave the ball right back as freshman QB Mason Lister was picked off near midfield and the Hawkeyes returned it back to the Wildcats’ 15. Two plays later, Hanover QB Matt Salwoski hit Connor Hummer for a 13-yard TD to make it 15-0 with 5:23 left in the first.
“Turnovers, turnovers … we talked about it all week,” Young said. “And that’s what it came down to; it came down to the fundamentals of the game. Who is going to make the least amount of mistakes?”
The Wildcats settled down after that and would put together an impressive 11-play drive that started in the first quarter and ended with Lister hitting Hudson for a 29-yard score to put Athens on the board. Aaron Lane made the extra point to make it 15-7 with 8:43 remaining in the first half.
Early in the second half, Hudson would send the Athens team and fans into a frenzy as he scooped up a punt near the Wildcats’ sideline and reversed field all the way to the house for a 68-yard touchdown. Lane’s extra point cut the Hanover lead to 15-14.
Hanover put together a long drive after the Hudson score, but the Wildcats’ D stepped up and held on an impressive goal line stand to get the ball back at their own 1.
Unfortunately for Athens, the Hawkeyes defense was ready for what the Wildcats dialed up on the first play. Hanover got into the backfield and recorded a safety to go up 17-14 with 4:30 left in the third.
The ensuing free kick set Hanover up at the Athens’ 44, and it took just six plays for the Hawkeyes to reach the end zone. This time it would be Curcio from 8 yards out to make it 24-14 with 51 seconds left in the third.
The Wildcats weren’t going to go away quietly as they marched down the field during an 11-play drive. On fourth-and-goal from the 3, Hudson got the rock and would need a second and third effort, but he would get into the end zone to keep Athens’ alive. Lane nailed another extra point and it was 24-21 with 7:19 left in regulation.
Hanover responded on its next possession — and pretty much put the game away.
A seven-play drive would end with Hunter Karpowich scoring from three yards out to put Hanover up 31-21.
With just 3:25 remaining, the Wildcats needed a quick score, but it wasn’t meant to be. Athens would turn the ball over on downs with 1:38, left and Hanover was able to run out the clock.
“There wasn’t one guy that lost this game tonight. It’s on the coaches. It’s on the kids. We weren’t ready to play to start the game, and I could even feel that and it showed — getting down and just not executing and not taking care of business,” Young said.
Lister was solid in his varsity debut for the Wildcats as he went 5 of 10 through the air for 68 yards with one score and one interception.
Despite the loss, Young saw some good things out of his rookie signal caller.
“Mason’s going to be fine. He held the ball on the interception in the first half. He’ll see it on film, and he’ll get better. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Young said.
It was also a strong start of the season for Hudson, who will clearly be the Wildcats’ go-to player this year.
“He knows he’s going to touch the ball a lot every Friday night. Now it’s on us as coaches to make those touches better,” Young said.
Now it’s back to the drawing board for the Wildcats as they prepare for a home game with North Penn-Mansfield next Friday.
“We’re going to go back to work next week and try to be better,” Young said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.