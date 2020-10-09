SAYRE — The Sayre volleyball team fell 3-0 to Cowanesque Valley on Thursday evening, remaining winless on the season.
Cowanesque Valley won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-19, respectively.
Sayre fought hard to keep the match alive in the final game, but lost 25-23.
Alexis Frisbie led the team with nine digs.
Gabrielle Randall had seven kills, while Gianna Quattrini and Aliyah Rawlings each had three.
Elizabeth Boyle recorded three aces, along with eight assists and two kills.
Sayre’s next match will be on the road against Troy on Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.