SAYRE — The Sayre volleyball team fell 3-0 to Cowanesque Valley on Thursday evening, remaining winless on the season.

Cowanesque Valley won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-19, respectively.

Sayre fought hard to keep the match alive in the final game, but lost 25-23.

Alexis Frisbie led the team with nine digs.

Gabrielle Randall had seven kills, while Gianna Quattrini and Aliyah Rawlings each had three.

Elizabeth Boyle recorded three aces, along with eight assists and two kills.

Sayre’s next match will be on the road against Troy on Saturday afternoon.

