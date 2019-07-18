WAVERLY — Host Waverly advanced through a three-game run in sauna-like conditions to claim the Waverly Summer Basketball League championship Wednesday night by topping Watkins Glen 67-59 in the final.
Scott Woodring had 22 points in the championship game to lead Waverly’s scoring effort. Joe Tomasso and Jalen McCarty added 12 points each.
In the quarterfinals, Waverly topped Troy 49-43 and Watkins Glen eased past Edison 42-17. Other quarterfinals saw Athens beat Spencer-Van Etten 40-35 and Candor shock Mansfield 52-37.
Watkins Glen nipped Candor 40-39 in one semifinal with Waverly rolling over Athens 57-38.
Those results set up a final game that featured the first- and second-seeded teams with the second-seed Wolverines getting the title.
