TIOGA CENTER — Down by two after a quarter, Tioga took a nine-point lead into the half and held on for a 43-35 win over Newark Valley in an IAC Tioga County Division contest Thursday.
Newark Valley rode a balanced attack to a 14-12 lead over Tioga at the end of the first quarter.
Then Evan Sickler took over in the second. The Tioga freshman popped for 10 of his team’s 16 second-quarter points and the Tigers played tough defense. The Tigers led 28-19 with 16 minutes left.
The second half was a defensive-minded test of wills. Neither team had a ton of offense. The Cardoinals clamped down on Sickler and Tioga shut down everyone except Donovan Beebe, who had five of his nine points in the third period.
With Sicker under wraps, Ethan Perry had five of his nine points in the third to extend Tiogs’s lead to 37-27.
Not much fell from the field in the final stanza. Tioga made jujst one basket, but was 4-of-6 from the free throw line to hold off the Cards.
Gavin Godfrey, who opened with a pair of threes and hit at least one basket in every quarter, led Tioga with 13 points. Sickler finished with 12.
Beebe led Newark Valley with nine points, Raidyn Ford had eight points and Jake Armstrong added six points.
Tioga will visit Newark Valley on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.
Horseheads 63, Waverly 57
HORSEHEADS — Two close games with the Blue Raiders, two losses for Waverly’s boys.
The Wolverines had a good chance to get the win Thursday, but Horseheads had just enough to rally from a four-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Waverly led by nine early only to see Horseheads rally for a 30-27 halftime edge.
Waverly managed to tie it after three, then took a four-point lead with six minutes remaining.
Then, as Waverly Coach Lou Judson noted, “somebody hit a three and momentum shifted.”
“We had a chance,” said Judson. “I’m really proud of my guys. They met the challenge. Usually when you play that well and that hard you walk out of the gym with a win.”
Joey Tomasso netted 23 points to lead Waverly’s offense and had five steals on defense. Aidan Westbrook added 11 points, six rebounds and two assists; Brennan Traub and Davis Croft scored six points each; Ryan Lambert packaged five steals and two assists and Peyton Bowen finished with five boards.
Andy McLaughlin led Horseheads with 21 points. Dom Pagano and Carter McCreary scored eight points each for the Blue Raiders.
Things will get no easier for the Wolverines as Waverly (5-2) travels to Elmira on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.
